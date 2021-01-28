The Krebs brothers forge family legacies, put their birthplace on the hockey map

Three brothers forge a family hockey heritage and thereby put their birthplace on the hockey map.

Hockey fans around the world were introduced to Vegas Golden Knights prospect Peyton Krebs over the holiday season as the first round 2019 Golden Knights squad starred for Canada at the 2021 World Junior Championships in Edmonton, AB on the way to winning of a silver medal host team.

Peyton Krebs, Vegas Golden Knights, 2019 NHL Draft (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

However, regular followers of the Western Hockey League are already well acquainted with the sniper, as well as his two brothers. Since 2015-2016, at least one Krebs brother has played in the WHL every season, and all three played in the league during the 2019-20 campaign.

While Peyton, older brother Dakota and youngest brother Dru may not have made the name Krebs nearly as synonymous in the game as the Sutter family, they have established themselves as the first hockey family in Okotoks, AB, helping them establish their hometown in it. southern Alberta as a prairie hockey force.

Krebs connection

The Krebs brothers have worked against each other several times during their respective WHL careers. Peyton and Dakota faced each other 12 times take on Peyton in the lead for the Kootenay / Winnipeg Ice franchise, and Dakota manning the blue line for the Tri-City Americans and Calgary Hitmen. Dakota teams had a decisive 10-2 lead on those matters.

Youngest brother Dru, a 17-year-old defender with the Medicine Hat Tigers who earned a C rating in NHL Central Scoutings January Players to watch for the 2021 draft, will carry the family’s torch in the WHL in the future as the league hopes to save the 2020-21 season with a 24-game schedule.

Not to be outdone, Sister Maddison moved to Nashville, TN to pursue her career as a country singer. The Krebs family was on display when Rogers Hometown Hockey made a stop in their hometown of Okotoks, AB in 2019.

Here’s a closer look at each brother’s careers.

Peyton Krebs

Peyton, 19, debuted at the Kootenay Ice in 2016-17 and became a star for the following three seasons, captaining the team when the franchise moved to Winnipeg in 2019/20. The 5-foot-11 playmaker scored a total of 49 goals and 188 points in 175 games during his junior career and led the team for his last two seasons.

(Robert Murray / WHL) Peyton Krebs with the Kootenay Ice before the franchise moved to Winnipeg in 2019.

In the weeks leading up to the 2019 NHL Draft, Krebs contracted a partially ruptured Achilles, which required surgery. He worked his way back mid-season and had a scorching second half with 60 points in just 38 games. Krebs went on to earn a place in the NHL’s return-to-play bubble in Edmonton with the Golden Knights in the summer of 2020.

During the 2021 WJC, Krebs recorded three goals and eight points, helping Canada to the gold medal match where they were eliminated 2-0 by Team USA. Krebs and Canadian defender Kaeden Korczak, who plays for the WHLs Kelowna Rockets, were the headlines of the Golden Knights prospects for the tournament.

Dakota Krebs

At the age of 21, Defender Dakota is the oldest of the three Krebs brothers, who graduated from WHL at the end of the 2019-20 season.

The six-foot defender reached the lofty 300-game plateau, playing a total of 308 games over five seasons (2015-20). As a 16-year-old rookie in 2015-16, Krebs played in 44 games for Tri-City and remained a key part of their blue line until a mid-season switch to Calgary in 2017-18. Along the way, he collected 13 goals and 62 points and was part of two playoff teams, including the 2018/19 Hitmen, for whom he scored one goal and seven points in 11 playoff games.

Krebs is now at the University of Calgary where he would have played his first season with the Dinos had it not been for the 2020-21 U SPORTS season lost to COVID.

The Dinos, who place 20 former WHL players on their roster for 2020-21, were expected to join Mount Royal University in Red Deer, AB in December to play exhibition matches against Canadian WJC selection camp hopeful before two COVID cases prompted a two-week quarantine. for Team Canada personnel. That show series would be a one-year alternative to the annual show matches between U SPORTS all-star teams and the Canadian squad roster. It would also have pitted Dakota and Peyton one more time.

Dru Krebs

The youngest brother Dru is a highly mobile defender who combines components of his brothers’ skills.

The 170-pound, 1.5-meter defender played in 55 games for the Tigers as a 16-year-old rookie in 2019/20, scoring three goals and 13 points. After Peyton returned from injury for the last 32 games of 2019/20 with Winnipeg, all three brothers played in the WHL at the same time. Drus Tigers shared the season series against both his brothers and went 3-3 against Calgary and 2-2 against the ice.

Krebs smaller frame and strong skating on the back makes for a player unique from the other brothers, who could be heard of in the near future when it comes to draft or WJC discussions.

If the WHL manages to get a 24-game 2020-21 regular season, expects the youngest of the Krebs trio to take on a new level of responsibility in his second season at the back for Medicine Hat.

Okotoks Prospect Factory

You’d be forgiven if the Krebs hometown of Okotoks, AB wasn’t already on your radar as one of Canada’s great sporting cities.

In addition to producing the Krebs brothers, Okotoks, which is a short drive south of Calgary, AB, is also home to the Alberta Junior Hockey Leagues Okotoks Oilers. The Oilers have built themselves into a perennial contender in the AJHL’s South Division, regularly battling rival Brooks Bandits at the top of the leaderboard.

The Oilers attract and produce top talent, starring recent first-round NHL Draft picks and Canadian WJC veterans Jacob Bernard-Docker and Dylan Holloway.

Jacob Bernard-Docker

Bernard-Docker wore an Oilers uniform for two seasons (2016-18), with a total of 27 goals and 63 points in 103 before starring with Canada in the 2020 WJC and becoming the Ottawa Senators’ first roster in the draft of 2018.

Jacob Bernard-Docker with the Okotoks Oilers (Courtesy of AJHL)

The dynamic defender broke out during his second AJHL season in Okotoks, scoring 20 goals and 41 points in 49 games on his way to becoming the CJHLs top defender for 2017-18. He also earned a trip to the CJHL Top Prospects Game and competed in the Junior-A World Championship.

The banner season for the Canmore, AB native, culminated in his name being named 26thoverall by the senators in 2018. He then went to the University of North Dakota, scoring seven goals and 25 points in 32 games during his second season in 2019-2020. He also helped Canada win gold at the 2020 WJC in the Czech Republic.

Canadian players and coaching staff pose for a group photo during the medal ceremony for the 2020 Junior Ice Hockey World Cup Final between Canada and Russia at the Ostravar Arena (Photo by Peter KovalevTASS via Getty Images)

Gino De Paoli is the radio play-by-play voice of the Okotoks Oilers and watched a young Bernard-Docker every night for two seasons.

I saw (Bernard-Dockers) raw talent and hockey IQ show during his CJHL & AJHL Defender of the Year season in 2018, said De Paoli in an interview for THW. He knew how to control a game; when to speed up and when to slow down. He was already a real puck mover with an incredible release and his ability to see the ice was excellent.

Bernard-Docker transferred to the University of North Dakota for the 2018/19 season, where he currently shares the blue line with fellow Senators, 2020 first-round Jake Sanderson.

THW’s own Dayton Reimer wrote about why Bernard-Docker is one of Ottawa’s most promising defense prospects.

THW archives

Now in his third season with UND, Bernard-Docker has scored 13 goals and 48 points in 84 career games.

Dylan Holloway

Powerful center man Holloway traded the green and gold of the Okotoks Oilers for Edmonton Oilers blue and orange when called up. 14thgenerally in 2020.

The Calgary, AB native played two seasons (2017-19) with the Oilers, interrupted by his campaign of 40 goals and 88 points in 2018/19, earning him AJHL Most Valuable Player and CJHL Player of the year honors. During his two seasons in Okotoks, Holloway also played at the 2018 World Junior A Championships and the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

During his time at Okotoks, Holloway drifted into the Krebs family, where he formed a relationship with Peyton, who later became his teammate in Team Canada at the WJC 2021. Holloway played in his future NHL home track at Rogers Place, scoring a goal and two points.

What impressed me about (Holloway) from day one was his skating, De Paoli remembered Holloway’s time when he played for Okotoks. He immediately had all the tools as a rookie and was a dominant force in the competition, leading him to success in the U-17s & World Junior-A Challenge. After those experiences, plus the Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold medal on his way to his AJHL & CJHL MVP season, he put it all together.

De Paoli noted Holloway’s ability to win puck fights, his lightning-fast speed, and his ability to make his teammates better for his vision of the ice, as reasons why he knew Holloway was special.

Okotoks and Brooks joined in the third round of the 2018/19 AJHL playoffs, with the Bandits playing the series in six games on their way to winning the CJHL national championship.

Holloway headed south in 2019/20 to play for the University of Wisconsin, joining forces with Montreal Canadiens 2019 first round pick Cole Caufield and 2018 New York Rangers first-rounder KAndre Miller.

Dylan Holloway from the University of Wisconsin (Greg Anderson / UW Athletics)

In his first season of college hockey, Holloway scored eight goals and 17 points in 35 games for the Badgers. In eight games this season, he has scored three goals and ten points.

Looking forward

Peyton is now focused on cracking the Vegas lineup, which won’t be an easy task for a team that has grown accustomed to the success of the playoffs early in the franchise’s lifespan.

It looks like Dakota will have to wait for regular season action with the University of Calgary after the 2020-21 Canada West and USPORTS. season has been canceled due to the pandemic, and previous thoughts on alternative gameplay options this season have been quashed due to COVID.

Dru came into action for the AJHLs Oilers on an emergency basis for a regular season game last November in his only live game action to date this season. If and when the 2020-21 season kicks off, Krebs is slated to be one of three 2003-born defenders on a young blue line in Medicine Hat.

If there was any sibling rivalry in the Krebs household, it certainly brought out the best in each of them. As they push each other to be their best, they continue to establish the name Krebs in hockey talks and help put Okotoks, AB on the map as one of the best hockey cities on the Canadian prairies.