Inside Housing – Commentary – How we kept youth work going during the COVID-19 pandemic
Nahim Ahmed
Nahim Ahmed is Spotlight Youth Manager and Community Involvement Manager at Poplar HARCA
During the pandemic Nahim Ahmed has continued to do ‘detached’ youth work – to where young people are, instead of from a youth center. The past 10 months have only shown how valuable this approach can be, he explains
Spotlight staff Rizwan Ahmed (left) and Inan Ali (right) during the coronavirus pandemic during the coronavirus pandemic in Langdon Park, Tower Hamlets
The term ‘youth work’ evokes an environment where table tennis, PlayStation and young people exist. Still, detached youth work is quite another. Like the National Youth Bureau defines, detached youth work “takes place in ‘non-institutional’ environments, spaces over which young people have much more control”.
In short, detached youth work takes place where young people have chosen to be, such as in cafes, parks, alleys and stairwells. Going to young people is an important way of building relationships with hard to reach and uninvolved young people, making it accessible to those who are unlikely or unable to attend building-based facilities.
Growing up in Tower Hamlets, East London, I benefited from youth care as a youth and spent my life working with young people in disadvantaged communities. Detached youth work has made me who I am today. The strong relationships I had with youth workers led me to great opportunities – I was even honored with one national award in the arts.
That is why I value detached youth work as someone who has both received and provided support.
Spotlight, Poplar Harca’s youth service, operates from eight locations (spread across 10 wards) in conjunction with the London Borough of Tower Hamlets and has employed more than 10,000 young people since opening in 2014.
When the first national lockdown was announced in March, the physical locations all had to close, changing the way we delivered many of our services. The sessions with youth workers took place over the phone and a new online program was created.
The pre-existing relationships we had built from detached youth work and the relationships we continued to build by staying on the front lines in the community allowed us to work and interact with young people throughout the pandemic. We prioritized running more standalone Primary sessions, from a team of eight to a team of 20.
During this third national lockdown, we provide more than 40 hours of detached and outreach youth work per week, proving to be a vital service for young people. The detached element of our work has allowed us to truly understand how young people’s lives have changed during the pandemic so that we can provide the types and level of support they need.
“Going to young people is an important way to build relationships with hard-to-reach and uninvolved young people, making it accessible to those who are unable or unlikely to access building-related facilities”
An example of the success of detached youth work took place during the summer vacation last year, at the height of the pandemic. Our youth workers were able to gather information about young people from the Isle of Dogs who became entangled in fights and violent crimes, including a stabbing in Crossharbour.
After discussing these issues with our Directors, we expanded our Spotlight youth service beyond Poplar and Bow to the Isle of Dogs area. We worked with The Utilize Project who believed in our detached methodology for youth work and gave us a building to operate from, located in the heart of the island on Pepper Street, E14.
Through meaningful discussions with young people, parents and key partners, it became clear that there was a great need for a service that tackles youth violence, anti-social behavior, drugs and youth unemployment in this area.
Within a month our presence was strongly felt by the residents, which resulted in Metropolitan Thames Valley contact us for more information.
“Detached youth work requires a step away from the idea that youth work only takes place in youth centers. It requires a certain ‘quality’ that enables professionals to go into any setting, build a solid relationship with a young person and create a positive path for them ”
There was immediately a strong bond between the two housing providers, as we had one thing in common: the desire to create opportunities for young people and provide access to youth services to meet their needs. Our presence has been well received in the community and we focus on working together to support young people and their families in these unprecedented circumstances.
Detached youth work requires a step away from the idea that youth work takes place only in youth centers. It requires a certain ‘quality’ that allows professionals to go into any setting, build a solid relationship with a young person and create a positive path for them. My personal experience growing up in the community I serve has helped me do that.
Through a unique methodology of detached youth work, we have implemented specialist youth professionals who are committed to changing the lives of young people and building strong partnerships with local organizations and housing providers. By going to young people, you will gain a better understanding of what is really going on in the community and organizations can thus offer appropriate support.
The pandemic has highlighted the important role of detached youth work in supporting not just young people but entire communities. If young people cannot come to us, we must make sure that we go to them. Adjusting our understanding of youth work and applying these methods in the housing sector will bring valuable benefits to communities across the country.
Nahim Ahmed, Spotlight Youth and Community Engagement Manager, Poplar Harca
