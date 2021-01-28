Voting on the Hall of Fame: How MLB’s Process Should Change

This years Baseball Hall of Fame announcement came and went on Tuesday with no new inductees. Filling the void, however, was a tidal wave of discussion surrounding Hall of Fame voting, who should do it, and how it should (or not) change.

There is no one-size-fits-all solution, and some argue that there is no problem to fix in the first place. Still, we asked SI’s MLB experts to weigh in with one change they would make to the Hall of Fame ballot.

Tom Verducci

I would adopt the same rule that is in effect for all post-season BBWAA ballots: voters are not allowed to disclose their ballots until the results are announced. Let’s end ballots, ballots and groupthink. Well, maybe no end, but a reduction in external voice influences. And let us surprise you again in the announcement of the results.

Imagine MVP voters disclosed how they voted in favor of the MVP announcement. Imagine a two-month tote board showing how Academy Award voters pick who made the best movie announcement. In general, the Hall of Fame voting process works well. But I prefer a cleaner, less noisy process that doesn’t brag itself.

Stephanie Apstein

I think the most pressing issue facing the Hall of Fame right now is urgent. After the regular candidacy of former players has expired, they are considered by one of the four veteran committees, each meeting at a different frequency. The Golden Days committee, which takes into account players who played between 1950 and 1969, meets only every five years. That’s more than a lifetime for some of the people who were in the last vote, like Tony Oliva, who is 82 years old; Jim Kaat, who is 82; Maury Wills, who is 88; and Luis Tiant, who is 80. The hall has not yet announced who will be on the ballot when the committee meets next year, but anyone who does not enter by then will not be reconsidered until 2026.

As I wrote in December, after Dick Allen died at the age of 78 while waiting to be considered, the hall needs to speed up. It should first eliminate the maximum of 10 players on the writers’ ballot paper, which creates arrears among deserving players, and it should reduce their eligibility period to 15 years, where it was until the 2015 election, from 10. After that it would be the veterans more often. I have no problem with the committee’s decision not to choose someone it does not deserve. What’s scandalous is unnecessarily keeping someone out of the Hall of Fame while they could enjoy it, then putting them in when they’re dead.

Daniel Clark / USA TODAY Sports

Emma Baccellieri

I don’t think we need a limit of 10 votes per ballot. We’ve seen quite small classes over the years – there’s no problem with writers trying to vote for too many players right now. Instead, the limit just creates an artificial ceiling that is meaningless in fallow years and creates a tricky traffic jam in packed ones. The threshold for the hall does not have to be relative based on the other players on the ballot – if you are worthy of the hall, you are worthy of the hall, and that standard should apply regardless of whether it applies to one player in a given year or up to 11.

Connor Grossman

The hall should open the doors a little further. It doesn’t have to be as inclusive as the halls for football or basketball, but there were candidates on this year’s ballot that will be filmed in Cooperstown, but not without good reason this year. It’s time to level the scales, open the mood to broadcasters, players and yes, fans, while the writers can continue to vote. Weigh each of those four slices as you see fit, and that’s a vote that would be more representative of those who dedicate their lives to the game.

Will laws

We need a binary ballot; a simple yes or no choice for any player with no maximum of 10 players to limit the number of voters. Ahead of the 2015 election, the Hall of Fame reduced the eligibility of players from age 15 to 10, harming not only tainted candidates like Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, but clean candidates like Scott Rolen, Todd Helton, and Billy Wagner. The maximum of 10 players is a random number that creates the logjam that the Hall of Fame has tried to light up. If it were gone, the many voters who have long had to leave HOF-worthy players off their ballots to make room for others they think will receive less support would be freed up to support as many nominees as they want, thus a faster way to Cooperstown is offered. for those who deserve induction.

Al Tielemans / Sports Illustrated

Matt Martell

Last year, I suggested that the Hall of Fame no longer require candidates to receive at least 5% of the vote to remain on the ballot for the coming year. Some of the players who have only been in the Hall of Fame vote for one year in the past 20 years include Johan Santana, Jorge Posada, Jim Edmonds, Kenny Lofton, David Cone and Lou Whitaker. Bernie Williams, Albert Belle and Nomar Garciapara. My proposed change is to allow players to be eligible for at least three years, provided they get at least 1% of the vote. The minimum threshold of 5% would come into effect after three years of eligibility. This would give candidates a chance to gain support for a few years, rather than being knocked out early due to a crowded vote.

Nick Same

I think the easy answer is to lift the “10 votes per ballot” limitation. That would solve many problems, as voters sometimes pass the vote for a player who is sure he should be elected in favor of casting a vote for a more sentimental choice to keep a player on the ballot for another year. In the years when there aren’t 10 Hall of Fame worthy candidates for nomination, not much will change. But for those fraught years when 10 or more deserving candidates are eligible, not having a cap on the number of players to vote for would remove an unnecessary obstacle.

Michael Shapiro

I think we should consider lowering the barrier to entry into the Hall of Fame. The current level of 75% has limited the number of inductees in recent years, effectively excluding those tied to performance enhancing drugs. Move the threshold to 60% or even 50%, and the number of inductees should increase significantly. A Hall of Fame without Barry Bonds or Roger Clemens is not true to the sport whose history it documents.