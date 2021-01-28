Cricket-based food products from small businesses arrive in 22 stores





Owner Shelby Smith said her sales have doubled from 2019 in three of the four quarters last year.

COLLINS, Iowa While many businesses struggled in 2020 due to the effects of the coronavirus, the owner of Gym-N-Eat crickets said her company saw an increase in sales. Shelby Smith started the unusual food industry in 2018. She sells dry-roasted crickets that come in an assortment of flavors, cricket protein bars and cricket powder. Her 2020 sales in three out of four quarters doubled compared to 2019, attributing this to the fact that her products were sold in more places. “By 2020, I managed to hit the shelves of 22 different stores in the US and ship to 47 of the bottom 48 states,” said Smith. Most of those stores are in the Midwest and Central Iowa. According to the Associated Press The edible insect market is expected to grow to a $ 7 billion industry by 2025. One of the more recent entries in this industry is Smith’s cricket supplier Mathew Henderson. He and his partner own Awkward Silence Farms. Henderson started growing crickets in March 2020 and is only selling his product to Smith. “We’re going to expand in the future, but hopefully it’s to keep up with Shelby, because especially in the world of human consumables, she’ll be a significant player once it hits $ 1 billion in market value,” Henderson said. For 2021, Smith hopes that her expansion will continue. She wants to get into 100 new stores and also hopes to get involved with the Iowa State Fair. “I also think crickets at the State Fair are a nice little addition,” Smith said. “A cricket challenge to see who will eat them and who won’t.” To buy any of its products or find out where they are sold, click here. RELATED: The Process, Not Perfection | In a West Des Moines art studio for both kids and families RELATED: JR’s SouthPork Ranch To Debut At 2021 Iowa State Fair

