Sports
How Washington Football Team Can Benefit From Deshaun Watson Trading
The inevitable has happened. Deshaun Watson has filed for a trade with the Houston Texans.
This is no surprise. Watson was reportedly dissatisfied with the Texans off-season and has lost faith in the organization. As such, the 25-year-old quarterback will be the most popular product in the trade market because there simply aren’t many entry-level quarterbacks available in the NFL, let alone potential franchise quarterbacks.
Watson will face a high price for interested bidders, and it looks like the Washington Football Team will struggle to pay. They may be willing to sacrifice assets to get him, but armed with the 19th pick, they will struggle to match the offers of some other teams that pick higher, such as the New York Jets (Nos. 2 and 23 picks in 2021) and Miami Dolphins (Nos. 3 and 18 picks in 2021).
However, that is not to say that Washington cannot benefit from a Watson transaction. They should be interested in him, but even if they don’t land Watson, they’ll have a chance to improve their team due to a possible move.
How Washington Football Team Can Benefit From a Deshaun Watson Deal
In fact, it all comes down to this. If the dolphins or jets trade for Watson, they will have to relocate the young quarterbacks on their respective rosters, Tua Tagovailoa and Sam Darnold. Yes, both could be involved in a trade with the Texans, but it seems more likely that Houston prefers picks over these quarterbacks.
Because the 2021 NFL Draft is stacked as a quarterback, they will be armed to select a quarterback of their choice from the top three when trading with the Jets or Dolphins. This could be Justin Fields, Zach Wilson or maybe even Trey Lance. If the team selects one of these players, they probably prefer to start them over a quarterback like Tagovailoa or Darnold.
That’s where Washington would come. They could pick up one of those young quarterbacks for cheap when Watson lands with the dolphins or jets. Both teams should replenish their stash of concept picks when trading for Watson, so trade Tagovailoa for a second-round pick, the price it took the Dolphins to acquire Josh Rosen just a year after he made a top-10 choice, would be wise for Washington and Miami. And a deal that sends a pick to the Jets for Darnold halfway through could make sense for Washington too.
Either way, these two cheap quarterbacks would give Washington the chance to spend more money on other parts of their roster, while letting their newly acquired quarterback compete with the likes of Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke for game time. It would also protect the team in case they can’t land any of the top five quarterbacks in the draft or any of the veterans available through the trade.
Washington must therefore remain vigilant in that market. Elsewhere, they could also try to get some other assets out of Houston as they move towards full-fledged rebuilding.
Houston has strong receivers, in particular, so if the Texans don’t find Brandin Cooks a good fit for their roster on a $ 12 million deal, Washington could try to trade him in. Or Washington could choose to put Will Fuller on free duty in the hope that the Texans will run him off and invest in younger receivers. That’s definitely something to keep an eye on.
Finally, it is also worth noting that Watson’s presence in the trading market makes him the best quarterback available through trading. That could distract some teams that might otherwise be involved in the Matthew Stafford sweepstakes, and make them a little shy while negotiating.
Granted, that doesn’t mean Washington will be the front runners for Stafford. Nor does it mean a team would let Stafford slip through their fingers and rely on it to acquire Watson, but it is at least a factor to consider as Stafford would be a good fit in Washington.
We’ll soon see where Watson plays in 2021 and beyond, but his no-trade clause gives him complete control over the situation. However, whatever happens, Washington could benefit from a trade. It just depends on when it happens and which teams are involved in the bidding war.
