Men’s tennis opens season with known enemy





WILMINGTON, North Carolina The UNCW men’s tennis team will kick off the season this weekend with a known foe: the Duke Blue Devils. The UNCW men’s tennis team will kick off the season this weekend with a known foe: the Duke Blue Devils. The Seahawks will take on the Blue Devils at the Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center at 2pm on Sunday, January 31. matching. UNCW returns to Durham for the second year in a row. The Blue Devils defeated the Seahawks 6-1 on January 18, 2020. Davide Innocenti took the Seahawks’ lone point by beating # 117th-ranked Andrew Zhang, 4-6, 6-3, 13-11, in a marathon race at No. 5 singles. The Seahawks are returning six players from last season’s 4-7 club, including senior Daniel Groom and junior Bruno Caula , which are 27th in the Oracle Intercollegiate Tennis Association Men’s Division I Tennis Team Rankings. The tandem has been 11-4 in the doubles for the past two seasons. Trainer Mait DuBois enters its 14th season with high expectations for the team. “We return five exceptional players and are very excited about our five-man freshman class,” said DuBois. “We always expect to be in a position to take home the CAA Championship and we know we can be a force among the best national teams.” DuBois, approaching his 200th career victory at the Seahawks, believes in the progress his veteran players have made, even in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. “All of our returners have made progress since last spring. Everyone was in a different position based on where they were and what their country allowed. According to DuBois, Innocenti, a junior from Florence, Italy, has emerged as an impact player. “Davide has shown the most progress by beating a number of players in ATP rankings.” Duke opened the 2020-21 season with losses to No. 20 South Carolina (4-1) and Northwestern (4-0) in the ITA Kickoff Weekend event in Chapel Hill. The Blue Devils will entertain Campbell on Friday (Jan. 29) before playing the Seahawks. The Seahawks face the Blue Devils 0-2 and fall 4-0 in the 2013 NCAA Regionals in Durham (May 11, 2013) and last January. After the game with Duke, the Seahawks will return to the UNCW courts to play against North Florida on Saturday, February 12 at 1:00 PM.

