Deshaun Watson Trade Request: Here Are 5 Teams Best Equipped To Trade For The Texan Quarterback

When the 2021 season arrives, Deshaun Watson will most likely be in a new team. The Pro Bowl quarterback has formally filed for a trade with the Houston Texans after the relationship between the two sides has deteriorated in recent weeks and months. Given Watson’s MVP caliber talent and he is only 25 years old, he will of course be the biggest off-season prize and there will be a number of teams calling on newly hired GM Nick Caserio to see what it takes to land. Watson.

My colleague Cody Benjamin has already highlighted all the teams that may be interested in Watson, which unsurprisingly is nearly half the league. What we’re going to dive into here is which teams have the best arsenal of resources that could actually execute a deal of this size. According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, he believes – after speaking to various sources around the NFL – that Watson’s compensation will be equal to at least three first-round tips and likely a second or third.

Below, we highlight and rank five teams that have the right ingredients that could very well lead Deshaun Watson to lead one of their franchises in the near future. As we roll through these candidates, it’s important to note that not all first-round choices are created equal. For example, the New England Patriots, a club very in the market for a quarterback, are a team you won’t find on this list. Despite having the fourth amount of cap space and the number 15 overall pick, there are simply better packs that can be made by franchises that knock them out of the running. The same can be said for Indianapolis, which owns the 21st pick in the 2021 design and is seeking a QB in the wake of Philip Rivers’ retirement.

These teams listed below can, in my opinion, formulate the best offers for Houston as they try to get Watson into the fold.

Main assets:First Round from 2021 (No. 9 in total), First Round from 2022-24, QB Drew Lock, Second Round from 2021, WR Tim Patrick, OLB Von Miller

Projected cap space (viaSpotrac):$ 18,550,052 (11th highest in the NFL)

The headliner in a package created by the Broncos begins and ends this year with the No. 9 pick. That puts Houston in just the right place to immediately get a quarterback prospect to replace Watson as the face of the franchise in the future. If the Texans want to tackle another position of need with that No. 9 overall pick, Denver can always deploy quarterback Drew Lock, especially if Houston believes he could become a viable starter. Not only do the Broncos currently have a top-10 pick this year, but they also own their first round through 2024. A mix of those picks, possibly Lock and other veteran pieces like receiver Tim Patrick and maybe even passing Rusher Von Miller could be appealing. for the Texans.

That said, it should be noted that Watson has a trade ban. Would he really want to jump into a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert? There could be easier paths, despite joining a roster with curators Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy.

Main assets: 2021 first round pick (No. 8 overall), 2022-24 first round pick, QB Teddy Bridgewater, RB Christian McCaffrey, 2021 second round pick

Projected cap space (viaSpotrac):$ 7,983,434 (16th highest in the NFL)

A trade with Carolina gives the Texans the opportunity to be instantly competitive while building for the future. Teddy Bridgewater is an ideal emergency stop quarterback for Houston to start in 2021, while giving anyone they select with the No. 8 overall pick a chance to develop. Meanwhile, the Panthers already own their first-round picks for the foreseeable future and can use any combination – in conjunction with the 2021 second-rounder – to put together an attractive offering. Adding Christian McCaffrey to this deal would certainly make headlines, but Carolina should also be okay with taking some rather lofty dead-cap hits if they moved him. Is it worth it if that separates them from the Watson takeover? I’d say so, but the Panthers would probably want to pair Watson with a star like McCaffrey to create a deadly assault from the backfield.

Watson’s connection to the Carolinas is also quite evident thanks to his illustrious tenure at Clemson. The quarterback could also be intrigued by the opportunity to join forces with head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady, both of whom are considered some of the brightest up-and-coming attacking minds in the league.

Main assets: 2021 first round pick (No. 12 in total), 2022-24 first round pick, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, 2021 second round pick

Projected cap space (viaSpotrac):$ 11,876,853 (13th highest in the NFL)

When it’s healthy, the San Francisco squad is ready to hit a Super Bowl run. However, the one area many have linked Kyle Shanahan to possibly upgrading this off-season is the quarterback, which he could do by taking over Watson. Despite picking an inferior first round for the Broncos and Panthers in 2021, the Texans might consider Jimmy Garoppolo a better option than Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater and anyone else they could pick at the back of the top-10 picks in the design. After all, Nick Caserio was on the Patriots staff when New England grabbed Garopolo in the second round and helped take care of him. If he still has the same affinity with him, they can ship Watson to the Bay Area, let Garoppolo be the franchise quarterback, and then use the boatload of choices – including No. 12 overall – to make a better roster. him.

Meanwhile, Watson probably wouldn’t complain about joining a team with weapons like George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, and Brandon Aiyuk. Nor is that mentioning Watson teaming up with Kyle Shanahan who is known as an attacking guru.

Main assets: 2021 first round picks (No. 3 and No. 18), QB Tua Tagovailoa, two 2021 second round picks, 2022-24 first round picks

Projected cap space (viaSpotrac):$ 25,818,922 (eighth highest in the NFL)

There’s a significant leap in assets as we get into the top two and you could argue for one of these clubs to have the best overall package. With the dolphins, they have an ideal mix of young talent and picks that they can ship to Houston. They already own their first round picks in the next few years and have massive capital in 2021. Thanks to an earlier trade with the Texans around offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, the Dolphins hold the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft. with their own first-rounder who is at number 18. Miami could send both pieces to the Texans, along with 2020 first-round quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Those three assets alone could be able to strike a deal as Houston would have a promising young quarterback and build two first-round picks around him, including what may be the best non-QB prospect of the class is at number 3 overall.

Meanwhile, there are already reports that Watson could be open to joining the Dolphins. With Brian Flores’ team already looking for a playoff spot last season, adding Watson could put them over the top as a true contender in the conference.

Main assets: 2021 First Round Picks (# 2 Overall and # 23 Overall), 2022-24 First Round Picks, QB Sam Darnold, 2021 Second-Rounder

Projected cap space (via Spotrac): $ 65,062,454 (second highest in the NFL)

This is said to be Watson’s top destination, so they’re getting a little bothered by the dolphins for now as it might be easier to get a deal. Really, what sets them apart from an asset standpoint depends on how the Houston buyer feels about Tua Tagovailoa. If they see him as a franchise centerpiece, shoot the dolphins to the top of this list. If they don’t, they better make a deal with the Jets, who own the number 2 choice in the design. There, the Texans can take their pick from the litter outside of Trevor Lawerence, meaning they could become Zack Wilson, Justin Fields, or whoever they call the next franchise quarterback.

With the Jets also owning the No. 23 pick and already their future first-rounder through the 2024 season, there’s plenty to do to run a mega trade.

Sam Darnold is also an intriguing trading ship, but it seems rather unlikely that the Texans would skip a young candidate with the No. 2 roster and ride Darnold, which could make him a non-factor in these conversations.