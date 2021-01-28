The Abu Dhabi T10 competition is catching up with the new normal of cricket

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, ‘new normals’ are being established in every corner of society, and cricket is no different.

The international competition returned to the unusually barren backdrop of English stadiums last summer, when the idea of ​​social aloofness in biobubbles was first brought forward and implemented.

Nearly seven months later, these sanitary havens popping up around the world are not only significantly less bizarre than they once sounded, but they are also essential to get any kind of play going.

It’s no different in the T10 League in Abu Dhabi and everyone entering the bubble – players, coaches and support staff alike – had to be quarantined for three days upon arrival, while undergoing PCR tests every 24 hours during that time. Each member of the T10 bubble will then undergo a PCR test every 48 hours, meaning that there will be some sore noses at the end of the ten-day tournament.

Cricketers in Afghanistan and Ireland, such as Mohammad Nabi and Paul Stirling, were carefully switched from one bubble to another after their ODI series in the same Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, a maneuver of a kind of Megabus musical chairs.

Despite the weirdness of it all, it has the kind of unfamiliar familiarity experienced around the world by adapting to lockdowns, face masks, and seemingly endless Zoom meetings.

“It’s difficult, but it’s something you generally have to get used to. You have to remember to go into quarantine, it will be more difficult than usual and you will have to come to tournaments. A week earlier, sometimes two weeks. rather, ” Sunil Narine, all-rounder at Deccan Gladiators, told ESPNcricinfo, fitting during a Zoom call between FIFA games and Netflix like the rest of us.

“It’s getting normal, sort of, because we’ve been living in this for a while and every cricket you play – this is going to happen now. There are things you have to do as a professional cricket player and that’s the mindset; you have to adapt. “

One player who is happy that he is not sitting on the couch and not by his TV is Mohammad Amir. He played in his first franchise tournament since he retired late last year.

After Covid [happened]If you get the chance to play cricket, it’s a blessing from God, ”said Amir at another Zoom meeting with ESPNcricinfo. Everyone in the world is struggling with Covid and I think we are blessed to play cricket, instead of sitting on the couch and watching TV.

“It’s strange at times and you get frustrated, but it only helps because you have to make it [the situation]. As a player you have to follow the SOPs [Standard Operating Procedures] and if you don’t meet your other teammates, it doesn’t matter because we’re here to play cricket, not meet other friends. Rather than getting frustrated or having negative thoughts in your head, just stick to the fact that we are here to play cricket. “

Narine shares the same sentiment and believes that if players want to play cricket, the sacrifices – as irritating and exhausting as they may be – are worth it.

“Leaving the house is probably the hardest part, family and loved ones leave the house and then you have to stay in a room where you’re here to play cricket, but seven days or five days you’re just in a room doing nothing at all,” said he. ”There are things you have to do and there are things that you have to accept and move forward and just live with it because it will be here for a while. No one knows when it will end, so you’re just going to have to live with it and move on. “

With just two days of carefully orchestrated practice sessions possible ahead of Thursday’s opening night, ring rust was seen as defending champion Maratha Arabians shot the first of three catches in the very first over, but they were quickly back in their groove thanks to UAE international Abdul Shakoor .

Unlike Narine and Amir, life in the bubble is a new phenomenon for Shakoor and although he described the experience as a “difficult one”, the 32-year-old seemed unperturbed to beat the first half century in T10 cricket by a UAE. player while his team has a final ball victory.

“It was very tough,” said a beaming Shakoor after the game. “On the last day we were only allowed to practice for an hour and it’s very difficult when you’re in a room for four days to come out and do a show like this.”

For Mosaddek Hossain, the captain of the Arabs from Bangladesh, the result was secondary to the relief of being on the field rather than the hotel.

“It’s boring for us, but it’s the new normal life and we’re adjusting to it,” he said. “Every time we stay in the room, we remember when we go to the field or to practice. When we come to play, it will be very exciting for us.”