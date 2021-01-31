Editor’s Notebook: Aaron was hot stuff when he took the icy NH | visited Sportkolommen

WHEN I first heard of it Hank AaronAs I passed last weekend, I first thought about where I was the moment he hit number 715. Every baseball fan over age 55, say, remembers that night as if it were yesterday.
The second thought was a question. Did Aaron ever visit Union Leader Fund Inc.’s famous baseball dinner? achieved?
It was Wednesday, January 15, 1958. New Hampshire Sunday News Sports Editor Leo E. Cloutier assured commitments from not only Aaron, but from two other future Hall of Famers in Stan Musial and Al Kaline, to attend the annual midwinter baseball gala at the State Armory in Manchester.
But wait, there were more. Lew Burdette, who led the Milwaukee Braves to the 1957 World Series title over the Yankees three months earlier with Aaron was in attendance. (More on Burdette later.). Bob Turley, the winning pitcher in Game 6 for the Yanks, made it. to.
The guest list continued. Roy Sievers, Jimmy Piersall, Nashuas Birdie Tebbetts, Joe Garagiola and Johnny Pesky joined in the fun. Frank Malzone couldn’t make it, however, blaming bad roads around his home in Oneonta, NY
Oh and Ty Cobb also made it. The Ty Cobb who some think was the greatest player of all time. Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1936.
We used every mode of transport except dog sledding, the Georgia Peach said after arriving in icy and snowy Manchester from Georgia.
Attendance was estimated at 2,500, breaking some sort of national record for winter baseball dinners.
Judging by the old clips, Aaron, nearly 24 years old, didn’t say much in public at dinner. Months earlier, he let his bat do the talking, winning the National League MVP in his fourth season, then hitting .393 with three homers in the Series. That night in Manchester, Aaron said he was honored to be there, then predicted that the Braves would repeat in 1958.
Aaron’s prediction was half correct. The Braves did win the NL pennant again, but fell on those hated Yanks (and Turley) in Game 7 of the Series.
It’s a fair bet that Aaron was just as gracious in that defeat as he was in the win last year. His wrists were certainly powerful, but his courage, strength, and kindness would be just as powerful.
He was more than a baseball player, Eppings recalls Bob Benoit, 73, who helped Cloutier organize subsequent baseball dinners and met Aaron at future Baseball Hall of Fame inductions. He was the second Jackie Robinson in changing the culture in baseball.
Benoit did not attend dinner in 58. He was only eleven. Anyone who did attend and still remember Aaron? If so, feel free to contact me at 668-4321, extension 333. I would like to hear more about the man.
As promised, here’s more on Burdette’s 1957 World Series: he won all three starts and went the distance in all three, including seven-hit shutouts in Game 5 (1-0) and Game 7 (5-0). He was the Series MVP. Duh.
Burdette finished his career with 203 wins. He’s not in the Hall of Fame.
So where was I on April 8, 1974, when Aaron hit his 715th? Nothing special, just watch TV in the family room.
Oh, but I was somewhere special when Aaron, who now plays for the Milwaukee Brewers, hit his lone Fenway Park homer more than a year later. It was a Sunday, September 14, 1975, when the Red Sox were on their way to the AL East crown. I was in that little slice of heaven, Section 33 grandstand, about 20 feet from where it landed in the screen. (Yes, kids, there used to be a boring old metal screen on top of the wall where the Green Monster chairs are now.)
Aaron’s homer that day was No. 745, his last of the season. His victim that day was lefty Bill Lee. The Spaceman made a sort of breaking pitch and Aaron didn’t miss it, giving the Brew Crew a 5-1 lead.
The Sox came back to win 8-6, so it was a great day all around.
On the other hand, I have no memory of where I was then Barry Bonds hit his 756th homer.
We recently lost a friend and ex-colleague with the passing of Dave Johnson, which was 72. The public did not know Dave, but you knew Daves’ exceptional work as the longtime Sunday News sports editor.
Dave was a great journalist who helped give casual sports readers a product worth his considerable weight and sports junkies the scores they craved.
A lasting reminder will always be that Dave updates a page at the 11th hour with West Coast results for the latest edition. The word diligent did not begin to describe him.
Vin Sylvia, our former deputy editor for news and sports, worked closely with Dave and expressed these thoughts.
I’m probably the 100th person to say this, but Dave was the proverbial gentle giant. He could have broken me in two if he had chosen and I’m sure I gave him a good reason several times over the 20 or so years we worked together, but he had a knack for recognizing the good in people and that bring it out. Dave was highly intelligent and very knowledgeable on a wide variety of topics, but what stood out most about him was his empathy. No matter how tall he was, he was always able to put himself in someone else’s shoes.
Our deepest condolences go to the Daves family, including his wife, Leslie.
We leave you with an interesting post from the New York Times last Tuesday. According to the Times, Russian table tennis is one of the most popular sports for gambling.
It seems that when the pandemic first hit and games were hard to come by, Americans dollars went to one of the few sports that still kick it: semipro Ping-Pong. Months later, the Russian League Pro is still popular with the gambling population.
Of course, almost everything has a New Hampshire angle, and the Times thought Nashuas Nick Webster to explain how he follows players and makes his choices. Webster even has a favorite player, someone by name Alexei Lobanov.
Suddenly, I find myself rooting for Lobanov, a man I’ve never heard of in my life, and now he’s like one of my favorite athletes, Webster told the Times. It’s a shame I can’t go to a store and buy a Lobanov sweater.