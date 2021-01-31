Patrick Reed’s rules incident overshadows Farmers’ third round

The conversation after the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday was not about co-leader Carlos Ortizs impressive six-under-par 66 on the South Course at Torrey Pines in La Jolla.

It wasn’t about five players, including 2017 Farmers Champion Jon Rahm, former World No. 1 Adam Scott and second-round leader Viktor Hovland who tied for third, two strokes off the lead.

It was not about a four-time winner Rory McIlroy as one of four other players who are three strokes back on their way to Sunday’s final round at Torrey Pines.

It wasn’t even about the weather being nice a day after it had been wet and wild.

It was about co-leader Patrick Reed, 10 under with Ortiz, at the center of a rules controversy.

Again.

Reed was allowed to take relief for a trapped ball in the rough after a foul second shot from the sand on the 460-meter, par-4 10th hole.

Did he get away with it here in Torrey Pines? would ask a TV channel.

The incident, and Reeds’s explanation, was accepted by some, raised eyebrows by others, and of course with outrage and ridicule on social media.

The optics aren’t great, said CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz.

The question was whether Riet’s ball was really embedded. Only the golfer knows for sure, as he got his ball before a rules official arrived. This is acceptable, although perhaps not entirely understandable to the casual observer.

A description of the situation has already been accepted by a regulation officer.

Central to Reeds’s belief was that his ball didn’t bounce in the rough, although TV viewers could easily see that before he settled, making it more plausible that he could have stopped.

No one saw the ball bounce, Reed said. The guys in my group didn’t see the ball bounce, and the volunteer who was nearly on the golf ball when it landed literally went and marked it at that point and there. … The control officer comes by and checks if the plane is broken [of the ground], and he agreed.

At that point we go and take a, you know, enclosed ball line relief, which is one club-length of the enclosed ball and drop the ball from there.

CBS analyst Nick Faldo was among those who questioned whether a ball that bounced could have been embedded.

The physics of a golf ball hitting the ground and then landing at 10 mph instead of 100 mph must be very different, Faldo said on the broadcast. So that’s where I’m on that.

… Could a golf ball bounce in the rough and then move forward and really embed itself? Because this week we see a ball bounce roughly 100 times. Does this mean that any golfer could say, Well, my ball bounced here and bounced forward. Seems a little deep to me. Is that embedded?

They call the rules guys about left, right and center.

Said Reed: It’s an unfortunate situation of course, but at the end of the day when you have completed a round and the head rules officer comes to you and has the video and shows everything that went to the whole group and says you did this perfectly, you did this just the right way, the protocols you did were perfect, at that point, you know, i feel good about it.

The 30-year-old Texan then saved par, ahead of four stoke at the time.

Already round unraveled afterwards with four bogeys in his next six holes, though a birdie at 18 gave him a two-under 70 and pulled him ahead with Ortiz in part of the third round.

There has been controversy for years around Reed, dating back to his college days in the state of Georgia and Augusta, when he was charged with cheating and theft.

More controversy followed him to the PGA Tour. A year later winning the 2018 Masters, Reed played the Hero World Challenge, where he caused trouble for himself with an incident in a sandbox in which he used his club twice to clear sand from behind his ball.

Reed claimed at the time that he didn’t see any sand moving from his corner while practicing his swing, although it was easy to see on camera.

He was given a penalty of two strokes for improving his position.

Strong criticism followed from players, commentators and golf enthusiasts.

When asked if he gets more attention than other players in these situations, Reed said, Oh, sure.

But Reed said he wouldn’t have done anything else, and he was looking forward to the final lap.

You know, the great thing is that I still have a chance to win a golf tournament. Must go out tomorrow now and put the foot down and try to get as many birdies as possible, he said.

Ortiz, who started the day five shots from the lead, carded seven birdies. His only glitch was a bogey on the par-3 11th hole.

While he knew he was moving up the rankings as the round went on, Ortiz said he hadn’t made too much of it.

It doesn’t really matter much until the last nine holes, said Ortiz, a Guadalajara resident whose only win in the PGA Tour took last year in Houston. My goal is to go against the last round, the last nine holes, and I think I’m going to have a good chance.