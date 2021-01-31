What binds cricketer Suresh Raina and Podcaster Salil Acharya? Fatherhood, cricket and more

What happens when two famous personalities meet on a talk show? Well, you will learn a lot of secrets. A similar thing happened when one of India’s top cricketers, Suresh Raina, and the ace podcaster Salil Acharya met and bonded through Spotify’s podcast #OffScriptWithSalil.

In a candid conversation with Eshita Bhargava, veteran cricketer Suresh Raina and RJ, actor and podcast presenter Salil Acharya talked about fatherhood, their journey, factors that played an important role in Suresh’s career, his favorite cricketer and much more.

Excerpts from the interview:

Tell us a little about your trip.

Suresh Raina: My father was in the military and we learned to live a disciplined life. He taught me to see the bright side in even the smallest opportunities that life offers. Cricket has been my first love. I finished my education but was never interested in studying.

Salil Acharya: Well, to crack two decades, in a nutshell, is tough, but let’s put it this way if someone told me I’d still be on TV and radio and still have a great time I would have thought they were crazy. However, I have worked hard for it and the radio has given my work relevance and I feel my voice will be heard, podcasting has allowed me to break the existing mold and television has helped me stay in shape and go to the gym and just basically stay groomed. I cannot live without them and they are my elixir of life.

Suresh, what are the factors that have played a significant role in the success of your career?

Suresh Raina: I came from a strict background and I lived in a hostel all my life – the training I got really helped me become what I am . I feel that sometimes we learn more from our failures than from our success. Everything I’ve been through, every little game I’ve played has helped me get better every day.

Tell us about #OffscriptwithSalil. Why did you come up with it?

Salil Acharya: I feel like there was an empty conversation space that existed in the electronic media. I thought about it and noticed that having a conversation with so many people, some famous and some not so famous, is the most interesting space. Everyone has a story to tell, their side of it that others might not want to hear and since I’ve been working in the sound room for so long I thought this was right up my street and luckily a few important people around me thought it too. I like to vary my content.

One thing you like about your professions?

Suresh Raina: Cricket isn’t just a profession for me, it’s been my childhood sweetheart. From batting to bowling to fielding, I really enjoy playing cricket.

Salil Acharya: The freedom it gives to express myself, my opinion of my likes and dislikes, and the freedom I get to disagree with popular stories.

What keeps you going?

Suresh Raina: The fact that I play for my country has been the biggest motivation for me.

Salil Acharya: Everything, the work, the people, the ability to be your own boss and the fact that I can work forever.

Spill some beans on what you do when you compete to play a match.

We do a certain thing and if the game goes well, we (athletes) follow it regularly until it becomes a habit. For me, putting my right foot first when I step onto the ground to play a match.

How has fatherhood changed things for both of you?

Suresh Raina: It may be the most fulfilling aspect of my life. I like to spend time with my children and learn new things with them. I’m waiting for them to grow up to hear their thoughts on my game and career.

Salil Acharya: It is now my world, the world I must provide, the world I long for and just the greatest joy to me. It has also been a great process of learning and unlearning for me.

What was the turning point in your career and how has your background helped you become an all-rounder?

Suresh Raina: When I started playing my first international cricket tournament, I realized that it was different again, the ground different. I trained myself to control my movements, improve my game and broaden my horizons. Getting paid well also helped me to invest better in my fitness, doctors, physiotherapist, which in turn helped me get better with my game. My background as playing in my village, my training in the hostel helped me adapt to different situations that I was in in my career.

Your favorite cricket player?

Suresh Raina: Rahul Dravid has been my role model; I also look up to Sachin Tendulkar Sir.

What did you like the most? Being an actor, a VJ, RJ?

Salil Acharya: All this, I can’t be one without the other and everything has helped me get better at my job.

3 things about each other that no one else would know.

Salil Acharya: I hate partying, I’m not a big fan of socializing, I like to sleep, for days when I can sleep more than 5 hours make me happiest.