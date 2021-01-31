Sports
Michigan’s Ben Mason delivers a large block
The state of Michigan had 11 players on the Senior Bowl rosters for Saturday’s game, including Michigan football running back Chris Evans and Western Michigan do-it-all wide receiverD’Wayne Eskridge although few were among the stars in Mobile, Alabama. Here’s a look at some of the players who impressed with their performance for the US (coached by the Carolina Panthers staff) and National (coached by the Miami Dolphins staff) squads:
The QBs
This is less about Michigan players and more about Detroit Lions’ design plans; none of the top level quarterbacks played in this game, Alabamas Mac Jones and Floridas Kyle Trask were on the roster but picked up DNPs, but as the Lions look to the second tier (maybe for Day 3), Texas A & Ms Kellen Mond and Arkansas (via Florida) Feleipe Franks looked sharp. Mond was named the game’s MVP after completing 13 of the 25 passes for 173 yards and two TDs. That was included a singer of a mid-third quarter TD pass for the US squad. On the national side of things, Franks completed nine of the 16 tries for 122 yards and a touchdown.
WR Desmond Fitzpatrick
The Waterford Mott grad, who caught 43 passes for 833 yards in Louisville in 2020, led all receivers with six catches for 90 yards while playing for the national team. His highlight was a 29 yard catch in which he jumped over a corner to get the ball, after which he gripped the sidelines tightly to gain meters after the grab. Fitzpatrick also showed an NFL level of space with a sharp toe resistance in the beginning of the first quarter.
[ Michigan’s most enthusiastic blocker Ben Mason ‘back at home’ on offense ]
FB Ben Mason
Mason, who did a little bit of everything in Michigan, didn’t make an appearance on the stat sheet on Saturday. However, he delivered a smashing block from a linebacker with about nine minutes left in the second quarter, praise from NFL Networks Daniel Jeremiah. (Mason started the game on the defensive line, so extra credit for versatility.)
DL Daelin Hayes
The Ann Arbor Skyline product (and native of Belleville) had three sacks and six tackles-for-loss in 2020 for Notre Dame. He impressed again in the second quarter on Saturday, speed up the edge to fire quarterback Jamie Newman with about three minutes left for half time.
