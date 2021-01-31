Women’s Tennis beats Ferris State in Season Opener





KALAMAZOO, Mich. The Western Michigan women’s tennis team finally opened the 2020-21 season at West Hills Athletic Club on Saturday, beating Ferris State 6-1 and 7-0 in a double-header. Every Bronco on the roster was given the opportunity to adapt and compete for the first time since ending prematurely last season due to the COVID-19 outbreak. “Having been off for 333 days since our last game, I had no idea what to expect,” said the head coach Ryan Tomlinson . “We had some jitters during the first game, but I think we played relatively well, all given the fact. We have some things to work on, but we enjoy a day off tomorrow and go back to work on Monday.” “All 11 players who qualified today contributed in some way to both wins and that’s great for moving forward. The team was excited to play. I think it was a sense of relief to have that first game. under our belt. four freshmen have each had their first individual victories and have done an excellent job today. “ MATCH 1 6-1 The Broncos secured the colon in the first game, winning all three games. Freshmen Karin Hamilton and Ana Guadiana were combined on No. 2 doubles and took their first win of the season after beating Sam Stephenson and Morgan Waller 6-2. Sophomore Lindsey Zieglar and junior Kristina Tiraspolsky secured the double after beating Sophie Davettila and Patricia Gomez 6-2. Junior Femke Tjon-A-Joe and senior Jeryn Jack Agata Klak and Isabella Paixao beat 7-5. (Order of arrival 2,3,1) In singles, Zieglar played at number 2 and quickly beat Paixao 6-1, 6-2. Junior Kaitlyn Rogosh played at number 5 and was the second to record a victory by beating Brittany Lavenant 6-1, 6-2. Freshmen Maya Perkucin made her collegiate debut at No. 6 and took her first win after beating Stephenson 7-5, 6-1. Tjona-A-Joe fell to Waller’s No. 1 7-5, 4-6, 0-1 (8-10), while Hamilton took her first singles win after beating Davettila 6-0, 2- 6, 6-2 at No. 3. Guadiana also took her first collegiate victory after beating Klack 7-5, 6-4 at No. 4. (Order of finish 2,5,6,4,1,3) MATCH 2 7-0 Junior Elizabeth Trupp and freshmen Paula Wohlers took the first doubles win for the Broncos at No. 3, beating Davettila and Lavenant 6-1. Klack and Paixao took down Guadiana and Hamilton to tie the score at 1-1 after a 6-3 win before Ziegler and Tiraspolsky dramatically claimed the double for WMU after a 7-6 (10-7) win. (Order of finishing 3,1,2) The Broncos swept the singles leg with Ziegler winning at No. 1 over Waller 7-6, 6-1. Hamilton moved up to No. 2, beating Paixao 6-2, 6-1, while Guadiana was No. 3 2-1 before Davettila had to retire. At number 4 Rogosh defeated Klack 6-0, 6-1 and Smith won at number 6 against Stephenson 6-1, 6-2. Wholers took things at number 5 after beating Lavenant 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-5). (Order of arrival 3,2,4,6,1,5). NEXT ONE The Broncos will hit the road for the first time, traveling to Valparaiso on Saturday to pick up the Crusaders at 4pm







