Sports
No. 1 Longmeadow boy hockey prevents late comeback attempt, defeats No. 3 Westfield 2-1
WEST SPRINGFIELD – For the second time in three days, the hockey team beat No. 1 Longmeadow boys No. 3 Westfield and beat the Bombers 2-1 on Saturday night behind what Lancers head coach John Barron called secondary scoring.
With the score 1-1 after two periods of play, a Westfield (1-2-1) turn-over in his own defensive area resulted in a puck that was intercepted by a defender from Longmeadow (2-0) who shot a wrist from the point. The shot was saved by Bombers goalkeeper CJ Czarnecki, but luckily for the Lancers, senior Michael French was right in front of the net to attack the rebound and put away to make it 2-1 Longmeadow.
Despite an anticipated attack from Westfield after the goal pushing for the tying run, the Lancers, led by senior captain Luke McHugh, kept the Bombers attack off the scoresheet for the second time.
We were just trying to stay tight and get over the red line and get the puck on the net, but we didn’t really want to try and shoot from the back of our net, McHugh said. I thought they came out flying and we were a little flat footed at the start, but we dug deep and put the puck in the back of the net.
After a scoreless first period where high quality opportunities came far and few in between for both teams, Longmeadow opened the scoring just under three minutes in the middle stanza thanks to a fluke. With 2:53 on the run, Lancers sophomore Joseph Mikaelian helped a loose puck into the Westfield zone, skated behind the net before a pass attempt bounced in front of the net and finished past Bombers goalkeeper CJ Czarnecki for the 1-0 lead.
It’s never easy to beat Westfield twice in one season, let alone twice in three days, Barron said. (Westfield) came to play tonight, we did really well, we got some secondary scores. Our third line scored two goals tonight, so it’s great to see that.
Normally you get a lot of goals from your power play and your front line, but tonight we get two goals from two third liners, so that was fantastic, he added. It’s great to get the whole team involved, so that’s basically what we did tonight. (Westfield) came to play, they came hard and we were able to stop them and come up with one in the third period.
The one-goal advantage for Longmeadow lasted five minutes and 45 seconds, until Westfield defender Brandon Shuman fired an untouched shot at the Lancers’ goal that never left the ice, sliding past the traffic in front of goalkeeper Dimitri Beach and to the back of it. just. for the equalizer.
At the second break, Barron said the message was only to remind his players who they were playing against.
Honestly, it was guys, this is Westfield, this is what we play for, Barron said. It’s 1-1 going into third period against Westfield, this is what high school hockey is all about. It has been us and them for the past 10-12 years, maybe before that, so 1-1 vs Westfield in the third period, that’s why we were here.
McHugh added: We knew they were coming out hard and Coach Barron just told us to keep working hard and he said there’s nothing better than a game against Westfield. That’s the best game we can get with COVID right now, so we kept working hard and took the win.
In the loss, Czarnecki finished with 19 saves, while the combination of Beach and Connor Rintoul made 16 stops together.
While it wasn’t a repeat of the 7-2 win the first time they met, Barron recognized the satisfaction of seeing Longmeadow get away with wins in two different types of matches.
It shows a little agility, a little depth, a little grit, that sort of thing, Barron said. The other game came easy for us, we had a few goals in the first period that gave us an edge and it’s easy to play with a lead of 3-4 goals.
This match was 1-1 to the middle of the third and they hit hard and they wanted it, he continued. These guys were able to hold them back, got a good jump, a good goal there from a third liner at the end, so it was fun.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]