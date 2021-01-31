No. 1 Longmeadow boy hockey prevents late comeback attempt, defeats No. 3 Westfield 2-1

WEST SPRINGFIELD – For the second time in three days, the hockey team beat No. 1 Longmeadow boys No. 3 Westfield and beat the Bombers 2-1 on Saturday night behind what Lancers head coach John Barron called secondary scoring.

With the score 1-1 after two periods of play, a Westfield (1-2-1) turn-over in his own defensive area resulted in a puck that was intercepted by a defender from Longmeadow (2-0) who shot a wrist from the point. The shot was saved by Bombers goalkeeper CJ Czarnecki, but luckily for the Lancers, senior Michael French was right in front of the net to attack the rebound and put away to make it 2-1 Longmeadow.

Despite an anticipated attack from Westfield after the goal pushing for the tying run, the Lancers, led by senior captain Luke McHugh, kept the Bombers attack off the scoresheet for the second time.

We were just trying to stay tight and get over the red line and get the puck on the net, but we didn’t really want to try and shoot from the back of our net, McHugh said. I thought they came out flying and we were a little flat footed at the start, but we dug deep and put the puck in the back of the net.

After a scoreless first period where high quality opportunities came far and few in between for both teams, Longmeadow opened the scoring just under three minutes in the middle stanza thanks to a fluke. With 2:53 on the run, Lancers sophomore Joseph Mikaelian helped a loose puck into the Westfield zone, skated behind the net before a pass attempt bounced in front of the net and finished past Bombers goalkeeper CJ Czarnecki for the 1-0 lead.

It’s never easy to beat Westfield twice in one season, let alone twice in three days, Barron said. (Westfield) came to play tonight, we did really well, we got some secondary scores. Our third line scored two goals tonight, so it’s great to see that.

Normally you get a lot of goals from your power play and your front line, but tonight we get two goals from two third liners, so that was fantastic, he added. It’s great to get the whole team involved, so that’s basically what we did tonight. (Westfield) came to play, they came hard and we were able to stop them and come up with one in the third period.

The one-goal advantage for Longmeadow lasted five minutes and 45 seconds, until Westfield defender Brandon Shuman fired an untouched shot at the Lancers’ goal that never left the ice, sliding past the traffic in front of goalkeeper Dimitri Beach and to the back of it. just. for the equalizer.

At the second break, Barron said the message was only to remind his players who they were playing against.

Honestly, it was guys, this is Westfield, this is what we play for, Barron said. It’s 1-1 going into third period against Westfield, this is what high school hockey is all about. It has been us and them for the past 10-12 years, maybe before that, so 1-1 vs Westfield in the third period, that’s why we were here.

McHugh added: We knew they were coming out hard and Coach Barron just told us to keep working hard and he said there’s nothing better than a game against Westfield. That’s the best game we can get with COVID right now, so we kept working hard and took the win.

In the loss, Czarnecki finished with 19 saves, while the combination of Beach and Connor Rintoul made 16 stops together.

While it wasn’t a repeat of the 7-2 win the first time they met, Barron recognized the satisfaction of seeing Longmeadow get away with wins in two different types of matches.

It shows a little agility, a little depth, a little grit, that sort of thing, Barron said. The other game came easy for us, we had a few goals in the first period that gave us an edge and it’s easy to play with a lead of 3-4 goals.

This match was 1-1 to the middle of the third and they hit hard and they wanted it, he continued. These guys were able to hold them back, got a good jump, a good goal there from a third liner at the end, so it was fun.