Washington Football Team’s trade target Matthew Stafford goes to Rams

Our first blockbuster of what will be a busy 2021 NFL off-season is here.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Los Angeles Rams have acquired Matthew Stafford through an exchange with the Detroit Lions. The Lions will have two future first-round picks, a third-round selection, and Rams will start quarterback Jared Goff while Stafford leaves for Los Angeles.

Stafford was one of the better quarterbacks in the trading market. The veteran has long been a solid starter, with an average 65.2 percent completion rate, 4,230 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and 10 interceptions per 16 games for the past four years. He will be an upgrade from Goff in Los Angeles and turn the Rams into one of the top teams in the NFC.

The Washington football team misses Matthew Stafford

The Washington Football Team must be disappointed that they couldn’t actually land Stafford. According to NFL reporter Josina Andersonthe team was open to trading more than a first round for an established, experienced quarterback.

Anderson even reported that one league source thought Washington’s offer for Stafford was better than the Rams’, so the team definitely entered the sweepstakes. They just fell short in the bidding war, which makes sense.

In reality, the value of this deal was inflated as the Lions took on Goff’s massive contract. The young quarterback was simply nothing better than a marginal starter for the past two years, and with four years and $ 134 million left on his contract, the Rams had to pay to discharge him. Therefore, they had to throw the second future first round pick.

Rather than taking on guaranteed draw capital now, the Lions are delaying their return to future seasons when the Rams may not be that good. And they gain more choices by taking on Goff, who can serve as a bridge quarterback for them. It’s a risky deal, but with Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes on the line – and Holmes who knows Goff from his time with the Rams – they’re willing to take that risk.

Washington shouldn’t be too hard on itself to lose this bidding war. Stafford might have been a good match for them, but giving up multiple firsts for Stafford, 33, would have been a tough pill to swallow without losing a bloated contract of their own. And Washington doesn’t have many of them on the books (at least none that the team desperately wants to get rid of or can’t easily move forward on its own).

Apparently the Lions cared more about the amount of draft picks than the quality issues about Goff, so they went with that package. And again, those first round picks could be pretty early depending on how the Rams fare on in Stafford’s time with the team.

With Stafford off the market, Washington will have to turn its attention to some of the other top options on the market. Deshaun Watson is the biggest name out there, but there will be several other options as well. Free agents (like Jameis Winston and Cam Newton) and concept options (like Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Mac Jones) will also be in the mix.

But one thing is certain. If Washington participated in the Stafford sweepstakes, they are certainly looking to upgrade at the quarterback spot. We’ll see soon if they can eventually find one.