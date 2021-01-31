Texas A&M Womens Tennis adds two wins against SMU and Abilene Christian

BRYAN COLLEGE STATION, Texas The Texas A&M women’s tennis team added two wins on Sunday, as the Aggies defeated SMU 4-0, then followed with a 6-1 result against Abilene Christian at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. A&M climbs to 5-1 in the season, while SMU drops to 4-3 and Abilene Christian drops to 1-5 after their respective losses.

The Maroon & White started the afternoon with a vague rain delay, but eventually managed to enter the doubles competition against the Mustangs. Riley McQuaid and Jessica Anzo dominated on line No. 3, beating Nicole Petchey and Hadley Doyle 6-1. A & Ms No. 39 ranked duo of Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith recorded their first-ranked victory of the 2021 campaign, beating No. 52 Jackie Nylander and Chandler Carter by a 6-3 margin. Katya Townsend and Renee McBryde fought back from a 4-0 deficit to even their game against Winslow Huth and Claudia Bartolome, but the game was unfinished after the doubles were scored.

The Aggies switched to the singles competition in the glow of the sunset with a 1-0 lead in hand. McQuaid recorded the first singles victory of the afternoon, securing a 6-2, 6-1, straight-set victory against Kiana Graham on lane six, putting the Aggies at 2-0. Dorthea Faa-Hviding quickly followed with a 6-1, 6-2 win on lane five against Winslow Huth. Leading 3-0, the Aggies called on Goldsmith to deliver the decisive blow, beating Hadley Doyle with a 7-6 (6), 1-6, 6-2 score. Texas A&M won the first game of the day 4-0.

After dropping the doubles point in the second game of the day against Abilene Christian, the Maroon & White rattled out six consecutive singles points to win the game 6-1. A&M took all six wins in straight sets, with McQuaid and Faa-Hviding taking their second singles of the day, while Makarova, Townsend and Anzo each recorded their first. Isa Di Laura recorded a 6-1, 6-2 result against Claire Fisher to improve to 2-0 in double matches since arriving in Aggieland.

After Saturday’s action, Makarova and Townsend remain tied for first place in the team in single wins with 10 so far. Riley McQuaids’ undefeated evening saw her singles record climb to 8-4 with a perfect 3-0 start to dual match play. On the doubles side, No. 39 ITA-ranked duo Makarova and Goldsmith continue to lead the Aggies, along with an 8-2 record.

Texas A&M has a 5-1 record to start the 2021 campaign, which matches the teams starting the shortened 2020 season at this point. The Aggies remain unbeaten against both SMU and Abilene Christian in the Mark Weaver era, improving to 4-0 against the Mustangs and 3-0 against the Wildcats since the 2015-16 season.

NEXT ONE

Texas A&M Women’s Tennis takes a quick midweek road trip to Fort Worth, Texas on Tuesday, Feb. 2, as the Aggies prepare to take on the TCU Horned Frogs at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center at 2:00 PM.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Mark Weaver

To his reaction after today’s double headline

I am very happy with our performance today. It was definitely a long day when you combined the rain delay and doubleheaders, but I was really proud of the girls for the attitude they had today. SMU played a great game, and they are a much improved team. She [SMU] came in and played us well, and I think that was our first proper dog fight of the year. I am really happy that we were challenged as we were. ACU played excellent doubles against us, and I was a bit disappointed with the energy we played with, but overall we responded very well on the singles side. We really got down to playing singles today.

To Riley McQuaid’s unbeaten day

Riley [McQuaid] played excellently. She was kind of a crowd favorite out there, and she really got the crowd going because she plays with a lot of excitement and energy. We had a really excellent crowd in our first game and we had a few hanging out for the second too, and they really got behind her while she was playing. She is always a fun player to watch.

Senior Riley McQuaid

About her motivations for a 2-0 singles performance

I have to thank the crowd. They got a little crazy tonight and it was super nice to get in touch with them. I knew I wanted to go out and put a point on the board for my team, and looking at the other jobs it was super motivating to see my girls fighting next to me. It is always a great experience to play the courses here in Aggieland.

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

Texas A&M 4, SMU 0

George P. Mitchell Tennis Center Bryan-College Station, Texas

Singles Competition

1. # 64 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) vs. Jackie Nylander (SMU) 6-2, 4-6, 2-3, unfinished

2. Jayci Goldsmith (GUEST) def. Hadley Doyle (SMU) 7-6 (6), 1-6, 6-2

3. Katya Townsend (TAMU) vs. Chandler Carter (SMU) 7-6 (0), 4-6, 2-1, unfinished

4. Renee McBryde (TAMU) vs. Nicole Petchey (SMU) 6-4, 6-5, unfinished

5. Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Winslow Huth (SMU) 6-1, 6-2

6. Riley McQuaid (GUEST) def. Kiana Graham (SMU) 6-2, 6-1

Double competition

1. # 39 Tatiana Makarova / Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) beats. # 52 Jackie Nylander / Chandler Carter (SMU) 6-3

2. Katya Townsend / Renee McBryde (TAMU) vs. Winslow Huth / Claudia Bartolome (SMU) 4-4, unfinished

3. Riley McQuaid / Jessica Anzo (TAMU) defeats. Nicole Petchey / Hadley Doyle (SMU) 6-1

Order of finish: doubles (3,1); Singles (6.5.2)

Texas A&M 6, Abilene Christian 1

George P. Mitchell Tennis Center Bryan-College Station, Texas

Singles Competition

1. Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) defeats. Nini Memishishi (ACU) 6-0, 6-0

2. Katya Townsend (TAMU) defeats. Maryjoe Crisologo (ACU) 6-4, 6-1

3. Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Sylvia Viljoen (ACU) 6-1, 6-1

4. Jessica Anzo (TAMU) defeats. Allison Stewart (ACU) 6-1, 6-1

5. Riley McQuaid (GUEST) def. Ileana Mocciola (ACU) 6-0, 6-1

Isa Di Laura (GUEST) def. Claire Fisher (ACU) 6-1, 6-2

Double competition

1. # 39 Tatiana Makarova / Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) vs. Ileana Mocciola / Claire Fisher (ACU) 4-5, unfinished

2. Allison Stewart / Sylvia Viljoen (ACU) defeated. Katya Townsend / Renee McBryde (TAMU) 6-3

3. Nini Memishishi / Maryjoe Crisologo (ACU) vs. Jessica Anzo / Elise Robbins (GUEST) 6-4

Order of arrival: doubles (2,3); Singles (1,5,4,6,2,3)

POSTMATCH NOTES

TEAM NOTES

Texas A&M climbs to 5-1 in the 2021 season after victories against SMU and Abilene Christian.

SMU drops to 4-3 after their loss, while Abilene Christian drops to 1-5 this year.

The Aggies remain unbeaten against both SMU and Abilene Christian in the Mark Weaver era, improving to 4-0 against the Mustangs and 3-0 against the Wildcats since the 2015-16 season.

A&M went 6-0 in singles against Abilene Christian, the Aggies’ third 6-0 singles this season.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Riley McQuaid went a perfect 3-0 overall, with a couple of wins in singles and a win in doubles with Jessica Anzo. The native of Tustin, California, rises to 8-4 in singles this year with a 3-0 record in doubles, while also having a 10-2 doubles record.

Dorthea Faa-Hviding won both her singles matches and saw her record in singles rise to 4-1 with a 3-0 start in doubles. The senior has scored victories on the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 5 lines.

Tatiana Makarova went 2-0 overall with a win in singles against Abilene Christian and a win in doubles at SMU. Along with Goldsmith, the No. 39 ITA duo defeated their first opponent of the season, rising to 8-2. Makarova remains ranked at number 64 as a singles player and improves to 10-4 this season.

Jayci Goldsmith went 2-0 overall against SMU and joined Tatiana Makarova in the doubles to beat SMU at the No. 1 line as she took the clinch victory against the Mustangs, her first of the season. She improves to 8-3 in doubles and 6-2 in singles.

Isa Di Laura took her second clinching win of the season against Abilene Christian, winning on the 6th line while raising her singles record to 4-1 since arriving in Aggieland.

After wins on both sides of the doubleheader on Saturday, head coach Mark Weaver has raised his overall record to 94-48 since joining the Aggies in the 2015-16 season.

