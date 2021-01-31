Lakers end losing streak with victory over Celtics, Blazers edge Bulls

Anthony Davis scored 27 runs to fuel the Los Angeles Lakers, who ended their two-game NBA-losing streak in dramatic style on Saturday with a 96-95 victory over the Celtics in Boston.

A well-equipped Davis, who sat out the Lakers’ loss to the Pistons in Detroit on Thursday with a bruised thigh, added 14 rebounds for the reigning NBA champions.

LeBron James finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the reigning NBA champion, who came back after defeats in Philadelphia and Detroit.

“We are a team that is proud of not losing two in a row and we have lost two in a row,” Davis said. “Sure, we didn’t lose three in a row.”

However, it was a close-run game.

Jayson Tatum scored 30 points and got nine rebounds for the Celtics and Jaylen Brown added 28 points.

It was a one-point game when Marcus Smart took off from Boston 10:28 left after a fall that left him wearing what the Celtics said was a calf bandage.

James threw out a three-pointer to put the Lakers at 88-85 with 5:25 to go and the Lakers pushed the lead to a whopping seven before the Celtics narrowed the gap again.

Tatum narrowed the gap to 96-95 with 32.8 seconds to go.

Boston’s Kemba Walker blocked a shot from Davis but missed on the other end. Teammate Daniel Theis grabbed the rebound but couldn’t get his follow-up attempt to fall.

The win was especially satisfying, Davis said, not necessarily because of the long history between two clubs each holding 17 NBA titles, but because of what happened the last time the Lakers played in Boston in March.

“We’ve got a little revenge,” Davis said. “This team beat us by 30 the last time we were in this building.”

– Lillard lifts Blazers –

It boiled down to the buzzer in Chicago, where Damian Lillard of Portland cleared out a three-pointer after the time passed to give the Trail Blazers a 123-122 victory over the Bulls.

Lillard finished with 44 points on eight three-pointers.

Story continues

Chicago appeared to be heading for victory when Coby White made a few free throws to set up the Bulls 122-117 with 11.5 seconds to go.

But Lillard, whose 44 points included eight three-pointers, closed the deficit to 122-120 with a blow from outside the arc with 8.2 seconds to go.

The Blazers then forced a jump ball to go by 6.2 seconds and Lillard was able to grab a loose ball and make it the winner.

It was a narrow breakaway for a Blazers team that led nineteen in the third quarter.

Attacker Lauri Markkanen scored 31 points and guard Zach LaVine added 26 for the Bulls.

And it was close in Miami, where Jimmy Butler returned from a 10-game absence due to the league’s coronavirus protocols to score 30 points in the Heat 105-104 win over the Sacramento Kings.

“You just can’t make a modern analysis of Jimmy’s will to win,” said Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, who had yet to do without injured Goran Dragic, Avery Bradley and others.

Butler scored 20 runs in the first half, but Miami was unable to take more than one lead and trailed two at half time.

The Heat led 11 at the start of the fourth, before the Kings pulled up a rally that was just about to fall short.

The Charlotte Hornets, with 27 points in their career from rookie point guard LaMelo Ball, outlived two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee Bucks 126-114.

Antetokounmpo scored 34 points with 18 rebounds and nine assists.

But with Ball’s effort off the bench and 27 points from Gordon Hayward, the Hornets followed their win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday with another win over a top-five Eastern Conference team.

And the Memphis Grizzlies, back after being postponed for five games due to coronavirus issues, picked up where they left off with a 129-112 win over the Spurs in San Antonio.

De’Anthony Melton led the Grizzlies off the bench with 20 points and point guard Ja Morant added 19 points and 11 assists as Memphis took a sixth straight win.

bb / jfx