Saiyami Kher will document the historic victory of Indian cricket teams in Australia in a book; says it will be a human story: Bollywood News





The Indian men's cricket team recently had a historic victory in Australia by beating the home team and winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. What seemed like an impossible feat at the start of the tour was made possible, even with multiple injuries and missing key players. Team India led by Ajinkya Rahane ended Australia's 32-year unbeaten streak at the Gabba. Now it is known that actress Saiyami Kher, herself a cricket fan, is planning to write a book dedicated to the series. Speaking to a newspaper, Saiyami said that as a cricket fan, this is the best comeback story she's had. Speaking further about what appealed to her most, she said this win is the quintessential triumph of the underdog story. She said no one believed this team would get it done and they did, despite the odds. Sport means a lot to Saiyami and she owes her for never giving up. She said that after her debut film Mirzya didn't work, she went and ran a marathon. The Choked actress is excited and emotional at the thought of capturing the historic moment of cricket in a book. She said it would not be a statistical but a humane story. Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Washingtom Sundar are some of the names who will share their anecdotes for the book.

