Bowling Green sails past MTU Hockey





BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WLUC) – Michigan Tech’s No. 18 ranked hockey team fell 5-2 Saturday to No. 8 Bowling Green in WCHA action at the Slater Family Ice Arena. The Huskies are now 8-5-1 overall and 2-2 in the WCHA. I thought we were playing hard tonight, said tech coach Joe Shawhan. I am proud of the boys and proud of the effort we have put in. We got tired as the game went on, especially the guys who logged a lot of time on the special teams. The Huskies started by scoring just 2:18 into the game then Colin Swoyer took a shot that Tristan Ashbrook redirected in. Nick Nardella picked up the secondary assist with a faceoff win, and Blais Richartz got traffic for the fold on Ashbrooks second of the season. The Falcons equalized at 12:57 from the first with a power play goal from Alex Barber. A shot from Cameron Wright was deflected and Taylor Schneider also assisted. Tech captain Alec Broetzman scored for the third game in a row when he rebounded after a shot past Tyler Rockwell at 6:36 PM on the power play. Arvid Caderoth extended his point streak to five games with the secondary assist on Broetzmans in fifth of the season. Blake Pietila had an incredible save in the first minute of the second period on a chance from Brandon Kruse. The BG bench got up waiting for a goal, but Pietila jumped the crease to make the save with his blocker. Carson Bantle had a chance to make it a two-goal lead for the Huskies on a 2-to-1 with Logan Pietila but his shot sailed high. The Huskies were then whistled after three penalties in a row in the second, and the Falcons capitalized with a power play goal from Gavin Gould at 3:37 pm on the side of the net to secure it. Alex Barber then gave the Falcons the lead 2:00 later. BGSU (16-4, 5-1 WCHA) extended the lead in the third period with a short goal from Sam Craggs to push it to a 4-2 match at 10:46 in the third. Connor Ford then scored an empty goal with 1:54 left to seal victory for the Falcons. Shots were 40-17 in favor of the Falcons. Blake Pietila made 35 saves with 10 in the first, 18 in the second, and seven in the third. Zach Rose had 15 saves for the home team. Tech was called on eight penalties and the home team benefited from two power plays. BGSU was called up for four penalties. Freshman forward Ryland Mosley made his Michigan Tech debut on Saturday. The Huskies continue their road trip in Ferris State on Tuesday (Feb. 2). The dog fight starts at 7:07 PM in the Ewigleben Ice Arena. Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

