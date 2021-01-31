We will not allow other states to poach Lagos athletes again Adeyinka – Punch Newspapers

Lagos State Governor on Sports Senior Special Assistant and Nigeria Football Federations Facilities Committee Member, Adeboye Adeyinka, in this interview with TANA AIYEJINA, talks about Lagos’ readiness to welcome the Super Eagles back, preparations for the sports festival and more .

How would you describe sports in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic?

We just have to be thankful to God for keeping us alive. Nobody prays for another year like that. The pandemic ruined everything for everyone. Many people you never thought would die are the result of the pandemic. I also had some issues with the coronavirus, but thank God I was able to come back stronger. Overall, 2020 was a bad sports year in Lagos, the country and worldwide. That is why we hope for a better 2021.

How bad was the impact of the pandemic on Lagos in terms of sports?

It was a terrible time to play sports in the state, but we still found time to organize some competitions like the para table tennis event, we organized the Asoju Oba table tennis championship and some other competitions.

What are the states’ plans for 2021?

We have a sporting governor. When we talk about sports, in Nigeria, Lagos comes first. Our governor has fully supported us. We have very skilled people who manage sports in the state. We all have good working relationships and with the Governor’s continued support the sport is set to grow this year.

How prepared is Lagos for the National Sports Festival in Edo State?

Before the pandemic, our athletes were in the camp for three months and when we were told they would be moving the festival, we asked them to take a break, but Lagos is always prepared. As we all know, Lagos does not use ready-made stars. We get them out of the basics and do well at sports festivals. We don’t believe in ready-made stars. We let the youngsters show what they have.

But many states see Lagos as poaching for athletes, using them to compete against Lagos at major sporting events in the country. Is the state doing anything to ensure that athletes from Lagos are not being poached by other states?

We have come to the conclusion that none of our athletes are allowed to join other states. Once we take care of them from an early age, they must give us their full cooperation and the state is doing well. Would they pay well and take good care of them. We have a sporting governor and with all the support he has given us I’m sure none of our athletes will be hijacked this year.

Can Lagos win the National Sports Festival ahead of Delta, Rivers and Edo?

Delta, Edo, and Rivers states always believe in ready-made stars. We use younger talents and I know that would give us a better representation.

What has the current government done to improve sports in the state?

The governor doesn’t joke with those who deal with sports. He recently donated a canister to the Lagos section of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria. He has also promised to provide the sports committee with a new vehicle. The governor has arranged for money to be released in preparation for the sports festival. I am very impressed with the caliber of people who handle sports in the state. The synergy is good and they all have a passion for sports.

As a member of the NFF Facilities Committee, how will you describe the state of sports facilities in Lagos?

Our facilities in Lagos are of a very high standard. During the tenure of the previous governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, he allowed us to turn the astro turf of Teslim Balogun Stadium into full grass. The current Governor has been able to complete Mobolaji Johnson Stadium in Onikan, Isheri Stadium is under construction, Teslim Balogun will wear new look and so on. At the moment, all these facilities are being worked on in the state. With what’s on the ground so far, the NFF sees what happened in Lagos, and best regards, our facilities are the best in the country. Worked on the grasses in the Teslim Balogun and Mobolaji Johnson stadiums. These shows really worked. The NFF sees that it worked, which is why they appointed me to their Facilities Committee.

Lagos used to be home to the Super Eagles, but in over a decade we’ve seen them play their home games in other parts of the country. Is Lagos working to get the Eagles back to their state, which some consider their rightful home?

Soon you will see the Super Eagles, the U-20, U-17, the Super Falcons coming to Lagos. We have been able to put our house in order. With what we’ve done so far, I believe we are about 95 percent ready for national team competitions in Lagos State.

Eighteen of the teams in the Nigeria Professional Football League are owned by state governments. Why hasn’t Lagos towed the same lane?

Surprisingly, Smart City are backed by the Lagos state government and were able to set a record as the only academy team in Nigeria’s history to play in the quarter finals of the Aiteo Cup. Two years ago they were at the Lagos State FA Cup final and last year they became champions. We take our time, we don’t want to be too progressive and soon you will see a very strong team from Lagos state. MFM are also backed by the government, despite not being a state team. The Agege stadium was refurbished due to the performance of the teams. Lagos is always ready to support any team ready to make the name of the state higher.

What is it like to run a football academy?

It is not an easy task. People always ask how I manage to run the club, but I always say that Smart City is sponsored by friends from Europe, America and other parts. They recently brought 50 pairs of shoes, 20 pairs of gloves, a lot of jerseys and a lot of footballs. These friends also support me in paying employee salaries.

How would you describe the state of grassroots football in Lagos?

We need more people to invest in grassroots football. The owner of 36 Lion has done a lot for the grassroots. He spends a lot on his project and is ready to advance football in the state and its surroundings. We need such people at the helm of things.

Is there cooperation between the sports and education sector in Lagos state to help footballers acquire educational qualifications?

In my club I have four players who go to school and I am the one who sponsors them. They are all in higher settings. I asked my players which of them was interested in going to school, and four of them did. Two of them are at 300 level in college, while the other two are in college. My plan is to make them better in the future by sending them to school. It’s not just my team, other teams in Lagos are doing the same. Seyi Akinwunmi (vice president of the NFF) has also done a lot by sending players to school.

What can sports fans expect from Lagos in 2021?

Hopefully 2021 will be a special year for all sports in the state. The state is doing well in every sport and that can be attributed to the passion of those dealing with sports in the state. And with the support of the governor, this year was expecting a lot of first-class football in the state. Also see many players leaving the state to other countries for greener grassland.

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material and other digital content on this website may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]