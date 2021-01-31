Southland’s Hawke Cup cricket campaign comes shortly after a thrilling final





Robyn Edie Amarpreet Singh bowled for Southland against North Otago in the Hawke Cup game against North Otago at Queens Park in Invercargill on Saturday.

Southlands 2020-21 Hawke Cup cricket campaign has come to an end despite a thrilling and thrilling final over the weekend. Southland started his last South Zone game against North Otago at Queens Park in Invercargill and needed an outright victory to challenge Nelson to the Hawke Cup. Southland won the coin toss and chose to send North Otago into the battle. North Otago needed only runs from the first innings to continue. Despite hitting 83 overs, North Otago never got away from Southland and it was Waikoikoi-youngster, Liam McFaul, who did the damage with the ball on Saturday by taking six for 34 when North Otago placed 213 in their first innings. READ MORE:

* Invercargill Cup tinged with grief from the winning owner

* First inter-island lawnmower races at Crank Up

* Southland Sport’s gambling financing, beneficial or unhealthy?

Needing to move up the game, Southland tried to push through quickly to improve on North Otago’s 213 and sat in a relatively strong position at 95 for three on stumps on Saturday with handy punches from Hamish Cooke (39) and Brayden Thomas (35). Benji Culhane continued to increase the pace on Sunday with a run a ball 44, but Southland continued to lose wickets and eventually was eliminated for 183, giving North Otago the all-important runs in the first innings. It put North Otago in the box-seat as they watched the Southland bowlers in their second innings and bat to starve any chance Southland would go to outright points. However, the visitors’ lack of intent with the bat meant the runs didn’t flow and when Southland leg spinner Jack Mockford started running through them, taking five wickets, North Otago was eliminated for 137 despite hitting 60 overs. It left Southland with the narrowest openings taking 168 with 18 overs left in play. The Southland batsmen chased everything and at one point looked on track with contributions from Brendon Domingan (28 of 15 balls), Amarpreet Singh (33 of 18 balls) and Kieran Lloyd (39 of 18 balls). With two overs left, Southland required 24 runs with three wickets coming in and lost all three when they came out. It took an outright victory for North Otago as Southland fell 15 points short of what would have been a remarkable win. SHORT SCOREBOARD North Otago 213 completely out (T Dempster 57, J Smith 57, L Kingan 44; L McFaul 19-4-9-34-6, J Mockford 15-4-36-2) & 137 all out (T Dempster 30, J Smith 25 *; J Mockford 17.5-9-28-5), Southland 183 all the way out (B Culhane 44, H Cooke 39, B Thomas 35; J Smith 21-9-81-5, S Grobler 17-3-57-3) & 152 all out (K Lloyd 39, A Singh 33, B Domigan 28; J Smith 9-0-66-6).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos