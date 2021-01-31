The Ohio State football supporters drew attention during the Senior Bowl victory





COLUMBUS, Ohio Four Ohio State footballers lined up for the national team at the opening of the Reeses Senior Bowl on Saturday. Those numbers improved the odds of a Buckeye coming up with a stop. Jonathon Cooper came through, knocking out former Wake Forest and Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman in space for one of his 1.5 tackles for loss. All four OSU senior linebackers Tuf Borland, Baron Browning and Justin Hilliard were the others to use their chance to stand out as they helped the national team to a 27-24 win in Mobile, Alabama, on Saturday. Cooper recorded the highest individual TFL total of the nine accumulated by the national team. He also picked up half a bag shortly after that first knockout of Newman and sprinkled with other tensions throughout the game. Cooper wore No. 0 of the Block O awarded to OSU ahead of his senior season. Hilliards’ four tackles ranked third among all players on the national team and included half a TFL. Three of them came in the first half while the National built a 13-0 lead. Buckeyes’ other outline backer, Browning, picked up three tackles. He also occasionally got in line as an edge rusher, something he only occasionally did at OSU, but possibly makes up a bigger chunk of his pro repertoire and applied pressure a few times to force incompleteness. Borland missed a dive interception by just a few inches in the third quarter. He was credited with a pass break-up on the game and also took up a tackle for loss. With the possible exception of Browning, none of the Buckeyes who played on Saturday have been profiled as first or second day NFL Draft picks. The Senior Bowl offers such players the opportunity to show themselves during a week of training and the national game on television. We’ll know if they helped their share or not, or how much, when the draft is held April 29 through May 1 in Cleveland. Ohio State running back Trey Sermon was selected for the game, but was unable to play due to injury sustained in the national championship game. Buy Ohio State Sugar Bowl Champions and CFP Gear: See shirts, hats, and more merchandise commemorating the Ohio States Sugar Bowl victory over Clemson, as well as the gear of the Buckeyes advancing to the College Football Playoff national championship game. – More Buckeyes coverage Review of all Ohio State football assistant coaches What would a possible termination of the recruitment period mean for Ohio State football? Buckeyes Recruiting Will the hybrid future of Ohio State footballs arrive at external linebacker this fall? Will Jim Harbaughs’ new younger staff help Michigan football catch the state of Ohio? Tyler Booker, 2022 4-Star OT Recruit, Wants to Make My Mark in College Football – Will It Be Like a Buckeye? Alabama showed Ohio State football the difference between greatness and greatest: Buckeye Take Ohio State Football Scholarship Overview 2021

