Cricket scores a six after India’s Australian triumph

“There is a pent-up demand for cricket after last year, when no tournaments were played on Indian soil because of the pandemic.”

IMAGE: The Indian team celebrates winning the Test Series against Australia on 2-1, January 19, 2021. Photo: Bradley Kanaris / Getty Images

India’s victory at the Brisbane Cricket Ground in Australia has significantly increased viewers ‘and advertisers’ interest in the game. This has come at a time when domestic cricket will be making a comeback after a one-year hiatus from the pandemic.

England’s tour of India includes four Test matches, five T20Is and three ODIs. Talks with media planners show that ad rates for the India-England series are up 10-15 percent from last year, when India toured New Zealand for a two-month bilateral run.

While India lost Test matches and ODIs to New Zealand last year, this year could be different, media experts say, as they take the tournament against England – a motivated side – with a proportional Indian crowd.

“There has been pent-up demand for cricket since last year, when no tournaments were played on Indian soil due to the pandemic,” said Shashi Sinha, CEO of IPG Mediabrands India.

As such, cricket is a big draw in India, but the win at Gabba has given the sport a boost. There will be a lot of expectation on the Indian side as they fight England. This will be a turnoff to viewership. As well as advertising. , ”adds Sinha.

The India-England series has 28 match days, which is higher than the India-New Zealand tour, which only had 15 match days. Taking into account more bilateral series, such as the India West Indies tour, which took place in October-November 2018, the match days were only 14.

More playing days means more ad inventory and Star Sports, the India-England broadcaster, is on the right track, say market-tracking experts, as January-March is a time when many companies are starting their advertising calendar. .

“A significant number of categories have expressed interest (in the India-England series), including automotive, gaming, edtech, insurance and telecom, ”said Anil Jayaraj, executive vice president of Star Sports, adding,“ With the Indian team’s recent performance in Australia, there is high expectation among viewers. “

While cricket leans toward men, audiences come for bilateral series from all viewing segments, including men, women and children, according to data from the Broadcast Audience Research Council India.

Of the total viewership for the bilateral series, nearly 46-47 percent, BARC says, are males over the age of 15, while 53 percent are females (over 15 years old) and children (ages 2-14 years) together.

Media planners say the gaming, fintech and edtech startups are leading the race for sponsorship deals, just as they did during the Indian Premier League last September. Dream11 became the title sponsor for the IPL, taking Byju’s and Unacademy.

On television, Dream11 came on board as a co-presenting sponsor along with PhonePe, Amazon and Byju’s during IPL 2020.

There were associate sponsors in different categories such as cables and cords (Polycab India), fast moving consumer goods (Procter & Gamble, ITC, Mondelez India and Coca-Cola), online rummy (Rummy Circle) and financial services (Association of Mutual Funds in India), among others.

IPL is returning to the spring schedule this year, which comes right after the bilateral series between India and England, implying that Star Sports – the IPL’s official broadcaster – will sell two tournaments in a row in the first half of 2021.

While that’s a handful, some media planners and experts say categories driving the summer season will jump on board.

“There will be no shortage of advertisers for the IPL this year, despite an excess of cricket,” said Karan Taurani, research vice president at Elara Capital, adding, “Advertisers small and large will be keen to invest in the property. . “

Cricket certainly seems to be the flavor of the season this year.