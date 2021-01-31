The Razorbacks 2021 soccer games rank by difficulty

FAYETTEVILLE It has become an annual ritual.

Schedules of college football are released and the University of Arkansas is quickly being judged as a hard slate like any other team in the country.

The pandemic-modified 2020 schedule was an all-timer for the Razorbacks after Florida and Georgia were the two added teams to the historic 10-game conference-only role. Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek considered it the most difficult program in college football history, and there was not much criticism of that idea.

Time will tell where Arkansas’s 2021 schedule scores among the Razorbacks peers in the Football Bowl subdivision, but on the surface it looks pretty salty, with a hint of historic rival Texas in the mix.

The normal run of SEC West rivals is in attendance, with a team from Alabama that went 10-0 in the SEC season, holding off Florida for the SEC Championship, then defeating Notre Dame and Ohio State to the College Football Playoff. championship.

Texas A&M comes off a season 9-1 and finishes at number 4 in the latest Associated Press poll.

Auburn and LSU are expected to rise again, while Ole Miss and Mississippi State appear to be improving under sophomore coaches Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach, respectively.

Freshman Razorbacks from coach Sam Pittmans set a 3-7 record last season that almost exceeded all expectations. Can they show further improvement in 2021?

Here is the scheme the Razorbacks will have to navigate, if the global crisis permits, ranked from easiest to hardest games:

12 Arkansas-Pine Bluff

This will be a historic encounter, the first in-state opponent for the Razorbacks since it faced Arkansas-Monticello, then known as Arkansas A&M, on December 2, 1944.

The Golden Lions are scheduled to compete in a new spring season, which begins in February and ends in early May under freshman Coach Doc Gamble.

The Razorbacks sent their last two HBCU opponents Alcorn State and Florida A&M with scores of 52-10 and 49-7 in 2016 and 2017, respectively, so they will be big favorites. But with the long-standing in-state planning ban lifted, at least interest will rise and the money generated will remain capable. Good show, athletic divisions.

11 Rice

The Razorbacks have a way of catching non-conference opponents more often than not during the rebound, and that would be the case for the Owls, who went 2-3 in the pandemic season after a miserable 3-9 run in 2019 that started with a 0 -9. get started.

Last year’s effort included a 20-0 blanking of No. 15 Marshall, Rices won against a ranked opponent for the first time since 1997 and a loss of 21-16 to a strong Alabama-Birmingham team.

Fourth-year coach Mike Bloomgren brings back a well-regarded defense, and the quarterback scenario could include bonus year senior Mike Collins and Conway sophomore JoVoni Johnson.

What about Owls freshman linebacker signee DJ Arkansas?

10 Southern Georgia

The Eagles (8-5) played a group of five titans Coastal Carolina and Louisiana-Lafayette tight, falling 28-14 on the road vs. the Chanticleers and 20-18 in the Ragin Cajuns. Georgia Southern smoked Louisiana Tech 38-3 in the New Orleans Bowl.

The Eagles will have a fresh take on the quarterback after four years of starter and double threat Shai Werts announced his transfer to Louisville after winning the MVP award in the bowl game.

9 State of Mississippi

It’s hard to believe that a team that beat LSU, Missouri and Tulsa last season is Arkansas’ ninth best opponent out of 12, but it’s true.

The Bulldogs will look forward to payback after last year’s 21-14 home loss against Arkansas, and it was a fluke to show off the haphazard offensive performance that day.

Arkansas frustrated veteran KJ Costello who had thrown for an SEC record 623 yards and five touchdowns at LSU the week before and failed to face that day in Starkville, Miss, quarterback of the future Will Rogers.

8 Ole Miss

The Lane Train will also seek to avenge a loss to the Razorbacks. With six sales on the books, the rebels had another shot at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in the closing minutes, but seventh takeaway Grant Morgan’s 23-yard pick-six was a dagger in the 33-21 win.

Quarterback Matt Corral will seek redemption after Arkansas’s drop-eight defensive plan takes six interceptions against him.

Missouri

The lost streak for Arkansas is up to five games in this rivalry, which speaks volumes for the past half-decade of Razorback football.

Last year’s 50-48 game was one of the most exciting chapters in the Battle Line Rivalry, and arguably one that gives this series much-needed glitter.

Arkansas rally to take a lead 48-47 behind freshman quarterback KJ Jefferson, capped by Mike Wood’s miracle two-point conversion catch, should have been a game winner. Defensive coordinator Barry Odom garnered well-deserved acclaim in 2020, but the last 43 seconds against his alma mater was not his best work.

6 Texas

Steve Sarkisian is getting a huge comeback opportunity after making some of the best attack plans with leading talent in Alabama for the past few seasons.

However, the Longhorns are losing a lot of talent on both sides of the ball. This is a good year for the Razorbacks to get that highly anticipated home game in this rivalry.

5 Maroon

Think carefully, just write about this every time Auburn comes out between now and next October 16. The Razorbacks were robbed in the closing seconds last year, with the result of the wrong decision on Bo Nix’s backward spike directly affecting the outcome of the game. .

Can Bryan Harsin push the right buttons to return Auburn to contender status? It’s hard to imagine Arkansas being more motivated to get a win than in this home game after Georgia and Ole Miss road dates.

4 LSU

The undefeated 2019 SEC and CFP champion stumbled out of the gate in 2020 while undergoing probably the highest preseason and in-season personnel losses.

Coach Ed Orgeron’s major staff changes, including a fruitless pursuit of Arkansas Odom, added a bizarre low to the odd 2020 season. The season’s second-best performance was after a 37-34 upset in Florida developed by left-wing QB Max Johnson. The quarterback fight between those two, Myles Brennan and early enrolled Garrett Nussmeier should be fun.

3 Texas A&M

Four-year-old starting quarterback Kellen Mond has disappeared, but Jimbo Fisher has laid strong foundations on both fronts.

Isaiah Spiller, Devon Achane, Ainias Smith, Jalen Wydermyer, Chase Lane and Hezekiah Jones stand out in a packed closet with skill talent for the next quarterback to lean on.

The Razorbacks have played a ton of close games against the Aggies in their nine-game losing streak, but the 2020 game wasn’t really one of them.

2 Georgia

The presumed favorite in the SEC East, the Bulldogs, will be at home in their second fight Sam Pittman’s Razorbacks.

Arkansas had a strong game plan for last year’s opener at Fayetteville, setting the tone for the season, but the Bulldogs played nearly a full half with ineffective DWan Mathis as the quarterback before leaving in the third quarter.

Watch Pittman receive a big warm greeting from Sanford Stadium, faithful on his return to Athens, Georgia.

1 Alabama

The defending SEC and CFP champions are getting barrels of ink and sky-high amounts of online data dedicated to their greatness, so keep the superlatives short here.

Nick Sabans crew are going nowhere after running the gauntlet of 11 consecutive SEC games and making short work of Notre Dame and Ohio State in the playoffs. The 2020 season is considered the culmination of a proud Crimson Tide program.

Alabama has won 14 in a row over Arkansas, only a few of which were close, neatly overlapping with the Sabans’ arrival in 2007.