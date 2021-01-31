WTA players tune in for Australian Open after quarantine





The 2011 US Open champion took a break from tennis in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and the birth of her first child. She didn’t hit a ball for two and a half months before returning to the training pitch in September and starting work on next month’s Australian Open. Stosur has not yet made any firm plans for the coming year, but hopes to play all four Grand Slams. It’s about getting through the Aussie summer and after that it’s hard to know, as we still have to be quarantined if we want to go home, Stosur said. It is difficult to make a schedule given current family circumstances. Ten years ago I jumped on a plane and I won’t be back for a year, but I can’t do that right now. Gavrilova, ranked 451 and playing as a wild card, won her first home game since 2019, easing Slovakian Viktoria Kuzmova 6-2, 6-0. The 26-year-old made a return to WTA level at last year’s French Open after missing a full year with an injury. She will face 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in the second round after Williams had a first-round goodbye. I saw her training on Instagram, Gavrilova said in an interview to the court. She doesn’t look rusty at all. Venus Williams, the oldest player in the tournament with 40, took only 65 minutes to beat Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands 6-1, 6-3 in her first round. Australia’s World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty had a first round bye in singles, but paired with Jennifer Brady of the United States, she won her doubles opener. It’s exciting for all the tennis to be back and hopefully getting a few matches under my belt before (the Australian Open) starts would be good, Barty said. It’s an adjustment, but when the Australian Open comes the crowd will be here and there will be a really fun atmosphere. Former Australian Open semi-finalist Danielle Collins of the United States, seeded 13th, defeated Belgian Ysaline Bonaventure 6-3, 6-3 in just over 75 minutes. Fellow American Shelby Rogers joined Collins in the second round with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over No. 12 seed Fiona Ferro. The Yarra Valley Classic and the Gippsland Open, played simultaneously in Melbourne Park, are the first WTA tournaments of the season for most players who have just come out of quarantine before the Australian Open. More than 1,000 players and officials were quarantined for two weeks from January 14, when the first of 17 Tennis Australia-chartered flights landed in Melbourne and Adelaide. The 2017 French Open champion Jelana Ostapenko of Latvia, seeded 13th, defeated Sara Errani of Italy 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 in a first round match between former top-5 players in the Gippsland Trophy. Ostapenko, currently ranked 45 and one of four Grand Slam champions in the draw, took 1 hour 46 minutes to win her first game of the season. She also recorded her first win over Errani, who was looking for her first win over a top 50 player since April 2018. Errani, now ranked 131, defeated Ostapenko in their only previous encounter at the 2015 US Open. Ostapenko took the time to fine-tune her power play but ended up reaching 56 winners. France’s Caroline Garcia, seeded 12th, started her season with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Australian wildcard Arina Rodionova. It took a lot of emotions to get back on the track in the end, Garcia said. I tried to stay very calm and play point by point and I think I improved in the game, so that’s the most positive thing about today. Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi fought back from the brink of defeat to beat another Australian wildcard, Astra Sharma, 1-6, 7-5, 6-2 after two points to defeat at 1-6, 3-5 . More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos