JDC Cadillac behind wall after contact; Ganassi Leads – Sportscar365





Contact between Tristan Vautier and a GT Daytona frontrunner forced JDC-Miller Motorsports to bring its No. 5 Mustang Sampling-sponsored Cadillac DPi-VR to the garage for significant repairs during the 10th hour of the Rolex 24 in Daytona. Vautier and Wright Motorsports Porsche driver Jan Heylen, who was fourth in GTD, came together in Turn 1 with just under 15 hours on the clock. The Pfaff Motorsports GTD warring Porsche was also involved in the collision. The strike resulted in Heylen and Vautier’s cars going behind the pit wall and prompted JDC mechanics to do extensive work on the underside of their vehicle, which had been at the front during several key stages of the early start. Wright returned his Porsche to the track after a much shorter check and installed Patrick Long, who was outside the top 10 in his category. The incident did not result in a full yellow for a race that has been green since the seventh hour. At the head of the field, Renger van der Zande jumped over Jimmie Johnson on a 10-hour pit cycle to take the lead for Chip Ganassi Racing. The Ganassi and Action Express Racing Cadillac Cadillacs have swapped the upper hand since FCY’s fifth and most recent reboot in hour seven. Kamui Kobayashi, who handed it over to NASCAR great Johnson, extended AXR’s lead on the No. 01 Ganassi machine to about 15 seconds in the eighth and ninth hours, before Van der Zande narrowed the gap between the Cadillacs in the next stint. Vautier’s co-driver Duval had been involved in the main fight for JDC-Miller before the Frenchman made a drive-through for jumping the seventh hour restart. The GT Le Mans category has so far been driven by Corvette Racing, with Nick Tandy leading the class in the No. 4 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R after nine and a half hours. Tandy took the lead on a recent round of pit stops after co-driver Tommy Milner followed Antonio Garcia on the previous stint. Jules Gounon finishes third in the Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE Evo which has recovered from an early drive-through for contact with an LMP3 competitor. Gounon has 14 seconds to make up for second, while John Edwards is back another 13 seconds in the best of the Team RLL BMW M8 GTEs. Ferrari team AF Corse have led the GTD field for at least an hour thanks to a strong stint from Matteo Cressoni. The Italian’s growing kiss to Paul Miller Racing’s Corey Lewis stood at about 40 seconds before handing over the reins of the No. 21 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 to Simon Mann at nine and a half. Aaron Telitz takes third place for the Vasser Sullivan Lexus team, ahead of Pfaff Motorsports Porsche driver Zach Robichon and SunEnergy1 Racing’s Raffaele Marciello. WIN Autosport is still at the head of LMP2 and Steven Thomas is working to maintain a half-minute lead over Starworks driver Gabriel Aubry. A similar margin separates the top two in the LMP3 division, with Stevan McAleer of Muelhner Motorsports America in the lead over Sean Creech Motorsport’s Joao Barbosa.



Daniel Lloyd is a UK reporter for Sportscar365, covering the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, among others.



