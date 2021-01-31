Can American football talent turn into rugby gold? A Colorado town says yes | Rugby Union

To be fair, says Garrald McDowell, I thought it was a scam.

Last year someone contacted him via Instagram to ask if he was interested in becoming a professional rugby union player. It was a real question, let alone that McDowell is a former college football player who knew nothing about the game.

Now he’s traded touchdowns for tries and scrums as part of a grand experiment in a small Colorado town run by a rugby-loving former Denver Broncos NFL player who played a duet with Wyclef Jean on a pro cannabis rap.

The RugbyTown Crossover Academy strives to transform raw recruits into promising players within months. Athletic excellence is a must, but rugby experience is not required. The lofty ambition is to build a pipeline to the US national team and a squad that can compete against European clubs.

McDowell, from Louisiana, was a defensive lineman in college and signed with the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League before the 2020 season was canceled. The 26-year-old is training to become a tight gag at Glendale, which has long dubbed itself RugbyTown USA, after impressing at a camp last November.

Every day I just got better and better and I just fell in love with it, he says. So far, I’m just perfecting my craft with some great coaches. The bond with the teammates, all that stuff is coming.

The multi-billion dollar industry that is American college sport develops thousands of exceptional athletes every year, but the vast majority do not forge professional careers. Outside of the NFL, there are remarkably few opportunities in American football.

The academy backers who until last year led the Colorado Raptors team in Major League Rugby (MLR) bet that skills can be transferred to rugby through a systematic, rigorous training program, and that there is tremendous growth potential in a country of about 330 million that is ranked 16th in the world.

The academy has recruited 27 players so far, with trials running. Most have played college football. Taniela Tupou, who shares his name with an Australian rugby international, was on the books of three NFL teams. DJ Stewart has a background in bobsleigh.

Before the pandemic, Gelen Robinson was a defensive tackle for the XFL’s Dallas Renegades. In addition to playing football, he was a wrestler and shot putter in college. In Colorado, the 25-year-old learns the front row, studying images of the New Zealand All Blacks for inspiration and education, and coping without helmets and pads.

Trying to tackle like a soccer player can seriously hurt or knock yourself out, he says. Luckily, with my wrestling background, it’s a little easier to pick it up. Scrum is very new to me, but I picked it up extremely quickly.

They will be physically dominant

Patrick Guthrie, Glendales director of sports broadcasting and development, had a minority stake in the town’s MLR team and has previously spoken with the Guardian about what he believed went wrong.

Chase Stehling, formerly of the attack line for Western Carolina University, on the attack. Photo: Justin Thomas Purdy / City of Glendale

About his new project with the academy, he said, I think by 2023 I can safely produce five to ten players for the US national team, who will be the most notable players on the team. They’ll be the game-breakers, they’ll be the guys who like [USA sevens star and former wide receiver] Perry Baker, if they get the ball, they run away from everyone else. They will just be physically dominant.

Even further away from that, our ambition is to win the Rugby World Cup in 2027. That’s it, period. Weren’t there to make up the numbers.

This is clearly quite a task. The Eagles haven’t played since the 2019 World Cup, when they lost to England, France, Argentina and Tonga. But Guthrie hopes that the academy can reach the professional standard after a few years hone its skills against the youth and opposition of the B team, perhaps even joining the Pro14 and competing against teams from Scotland, Ireland, Wales , Italy and South Africa.

We have had [brief, preliminary] discussions with Martin Anayi about maybe joining the Pro14 at some point maybe in 23 or 24, Guthrie says.

Anayi, the CEO of Pro14, has previously explored US expansion, in talks with groups of Washington and Houston in 2017. Contacted for this article, a Pro14 spokesperson has not commented.

You have to be creative

The crossover concept may be heretical to purists, but Glendale is a heterodox place. That an enclave of about 5,000 residents over 369 acres near downtown Denver can claim to be the capital of American rugby is thanks to its vision. characterful mayor, Mike Dunafon. The former Broncos player discovered rugby in the Caribbean in 1978 and later oversaw the construction of Infinity Park, a complex with a 5,000-capacity stadium.

Head coach Peter Borlase, a former prop for Canterbury in New Zealand, is working on his new charge. Photo: Justin Thomas Purdy / City of Glendale

Crossover Academy players are paid $ 1,500 per month and get free use of two-bedroom apartments, three meals a day, and insurance coverage. The city is funding the project’s estimated $ 3 million annual cost and is seeking sponsors.

You have to be creative in coming up with ways to bring people to your city and for Glendale to build a rugby stadium here and produce rugby programs, says Linda Cassaday, the city manager.

The academy maintains relationships with USA Rugby and has invited the Eagles coach, Gary Gold, to sessions. USA Rugby’s governing body is also based in Glendale. The CEO, Ross Young, would watch with interest and be open to any initiative that could help deepen the talent pool.

MLR, the 12-team league that started playing in 2018, seems to be the most logical incubator. But Glendale’s split with the league was not amicable, driven by divisions over politics and finances, and the academy’s backers claim MLR’s international recruiting strategy is limiting opportunities for domestic players.

Our goal is in no way to support the development of the MLR, says Guthrie. Not that was against the MLR, but it is just the MLR that has taken a different direction.

There are many domestic players in MLR and a lot of foreign talent. Guthrie claims that the academy’s recruits are better athletes than the MLR players to begin with. What I think is much more likely is that they will be recruited by the leading European parties as they will be seen athletically as game changers.

MLR did not return a request for comment.

They adapt quickly

Glendales director of rugby, Mark Bullock, is himself a convert from football to rugby.

Glendale director of rugby Mark Bullock explains the big idea behind the crossover academy.

They haven’t played rugby and some of them never actually saw it, he says of his new charges, and what we found is introducing an activity or a practice and the first part of the practice is pretty messy. Across the board, forward and backward, they picked up on what they were doing very quickly.

Their first game is scheduled for March 6 against an academic side of the LA Giltinis, an expansion team that will join MLR when season four kicks off later that month. There are preliminary plans to play against youth teams from Welsh and Irish clubs later this year.

I know it can be done, says Bullock. No one has ever done this in a concerted effort such as an organized effort.

For Gelen Robinson, on the field, learning to tackle and scrum: There are guys who want to compete, but they don’t know about rugby. There is so much talent that goes unused.