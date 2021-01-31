Stars get another crack at Canes after the first season loss

The Dallas Stars will have to improve in every area of ​​the game if they get another chance at the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

The Stars were outnumbered 4-1 by their hosts on Saturday and outperformed 26-11 in their first loss of the NHL season.

The stats for shots on target really seem to hold in Rick Bowness’ crawl.

“We haven’t put enough pressure on them,” said the Stars head coach. “We passed way too many shots early in the game and it just kept going.”

He wants his team to come out with a change of mindset in Sunday’s rematch.

“If you come out with a shooting mentality, it continues in the game,” he said. “If you come out to make plays that aren’t there and flip pucks, that continues throughout the game. … If a guy has a clear shot on the net and passes the puck, he’s got nothing to do. . with the system. It’s the player who makes the wrong decision. We made a lot of wrong decisions. “

Vincent Trocheck scored twice in three minutes in the first period. Andrei Svechnikov and Ryan Dzingel scored power play goals in the second period just one minute 39 seconds apart. Petr Mrazek took the start for the Hurricanes but left in the first minutes due to an injury. James Reimer replaced Mrazek and stopped 10 of the 11 shots.

Joe Pavelski scored his fifth goal of the season in a Stars powerplay with 10:24 left in the third.

The Stars, who played their first road race, passed nearly 14 minutes of the second period before taking a single shot at goal. By then, Bowness goalkeeper Anton Khudobin – after conceding four goals out of 16 shots – had drawn in favor of Jake Oettinger, who stopped all 10 shots he came across.

Pavelski echoed his coach’s displeasure.

“They were good, we weren’t,” said the center. “They seemed to be skating. They were on top of us all night. That’s their MO”

On the other side of the coin, Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour was more than happy with his team’s play, given the recent nine-day layoff, thanks to a wave of COVID-19 cases on the roster.

They prevailed despite losing their best goalkeeper and still running out of five quarantined or recovering players.

“The effort, that’s what was really special. Everyone just digs in, to a man. That’s what propelled us forward in the last few games,” said Brind’Amour. “The boys have buckled on and are getting it done.”

Trochek said it is a combination of the good things that keep the hurricanes going.

“We have a lot of skill in this team,” he said. “The nice thing about the skill players here is that they do their very best for it.”

The Stars are likely to face Reimer in the net today after Mrazek was toppled by teammate Max McCormick, just 2:47 into the game.

Mrazek, who has played in four of the Canes’ five games and is 2-1-0, skated off the ice with his right wrist.

“You can hear him screaming on the ice,” said Brind’Amour. ‘If there are fans, you don’t hear that sound. We thought it was worse. It’s still not right. I can’t tell you how long he’ll be out. “

– Field level media