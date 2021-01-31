Fire TV users will double content usage in 2020; cricket, games, music that stimulate growth: Amazon





New Delhi: Internet streaming device Fire TV users in India doubled entertainment content consumption during their stay at home in 2020 with movies, cricket, online gaming and music gaining popularity, Amazon said in a report on Sunday. More than half of Mirzapur Season 2 viewers finished watching the show within 48 hours of its release, Disney + Hotstar viewership increased 50 percent during IPL 2020, and Amazon Prime Music streaming grew more than 35 percent on Fire TV devices, the report said. “With people spending more time at home, the total number of hours active customers spend on Fire TV devices more than doubled by 2020. In addition, until 2020, customers spent more than three hours a day on their Fire TV devices,” the report said. . Amazon said Fire TV sales in metro cities continue to grow, with Delhi-NCR leading the way, followed by Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. The company did not disclose sales figures in India, but said monthly active Fire TV users worldwide have crossed the 50 million mark. “In 2020, customers loved the Fire TV experience for everything from entertainment, originals, fitness, gaming, sports, and more.

“With Alexa, voice quickly became the easiest way to find and view your favorite content,” said Amazon Devices India Head Parag Gupta. Shakuntala Devi, Gulabo Sitabo, Coolie No. 1 (Bollywood), V (Telugu), Soorarai Pottru and Ponmagal Vandhal (Tamil) were the most watched movies from Prime Video on Fire TV devices, the report said. The Andaman & Nicobar Islands, which got fiber-optic connection in August, were among the fastest growing states and territories in the Union for streaming music on Fire TV devices. The other states included Chhattisgarh, Manipur and Sikkim. “Customers loved playing their favorite games on Fire TV devices as game app hours more than doubled during the lockdown. The love for gaming continued even after the lockdown, with game hours remaining 65 percent higher than pre -lockdown, ”the report said. Amazon registered an increase of more than 70 percent in the number of customers using the Alexa Voice remote to search for content in 2020 compared to 2019. “Jaipur topped the charts with the most voice searches on Fire TV devices in non-metro cities. Ramayana and Mahabharata combined saw nearly 3,500,000 content searches during the lockdown,” the report said. In addition to entertainment content, consumers will also spend three times more time on fitness and cooking apps by 2020, the report said.









