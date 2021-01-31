7-round all-Senior Bowl mock tap

With the Senior Bowl in the books, it’s time for another trial of the Washington Football Team.

The Senior Bowl is the largest event on the NFL off-season scouting calendar. With the NFL Combine canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, players and scouts will have to settle for regional combines and professional day training this year.

As such, the Senior Bowl was the last chance to see these potential clients practice drills led by NFL coaches and, of course, is the last chance to see these players in action prior to the 2021 NFL Draft. The Importance of This Event thus cannot be overemphasized.

The Washington Football Team was definitely scouting all week and they will have a keen interest in many of the players who were at the event. With workouts and play now in the rearview mirror, the team can tweak their design board and target some of the risers at this week’s event with their eight overall picks.

Washington Football Team Senior Bowl mock design

There are many Senior Bowl players who can assist the Washington Football Team. In fact, there are so many that we were able to create a full seven-round mock-up for the team targeting only players participating in Senior Bowl week. If Washington can land these players, they will have the chance to massively upgrade their team and become a real threat in the NFC.

Without further ado, here’s a look at the Washington Football Team-specific mock design, starting with a quick first-round receiver.