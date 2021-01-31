Serena is still the face of women’s tennis: Osaka





Naomi Osaka played her meteoric rise to superstar on Sunday, believing that 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams remains the “face of women’s tennis”. The 23-year-old has made a big impression on and off the field since defeating a stormy Williams in an infamous US Open final in 2018. Osaka has since added two more Grand Slam titles to her rising ranks, and the world’s number three is one of the favorites at the upcoming Australian Open, which she won two years ago. Its success has made her a firm favorite with fans and sponsors, and the Japanese star surpassed Williams as the world’s highest-paid female athlete last year after a slew of lucrative deals. Despite her rising fame and wealth – and prominent advocacy of racial injustice – Osaka believes the seven-time Australian Open champion is still the most influential player on the women’s circuit. “While Serena is here, I think she’s the face of women’s tennis,” Osaka said. “Honestly, I don’t feel like that (about being the new face) … there are so many interesting new people. I think I’m one of the new people.” In her first game since her US Open triumph last year, Osaka fell to Williams at an exhibition in Adelaide on Friday after coming out of a mandatory 14-day quarantine. “I didn’t really take it too seriously as a game,” admitted the Japanese player. “But it was nice to be able to hit her. I was just trying to have fun and experiment a little bit.” A rise of talented youngsters in recent years has added unpredictability to the Grand Slams. However, Osaka believed her would be quite hard to top. “I feel like I never thought it was open,” she said. “Even in New York I felt like I was playing some of my best tennis. I think it turned out. “My semi-final against (Jennifer) Brady was probably (one of the) best two games I’ve played in my life.” Story continues And in an ominous warning to her rivals, Osaka said she’d expanded her already powerful all-round play. “I feel like I’m getting better at cutting. I’ve been practicing that off-season,” she said. “I feel like there are a lot of pictures that I miss. “I’d love it if I could do them right, and be sure how I feel about it. Dropshots is one of those shots.” She will compete in this week’s Gippsland Trophy ahead of the Australian Open starting February 8. tl / mp / dh

