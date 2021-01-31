Boys Hockey: Stars, Fire Fall; Minnetonka beats Buffalo | Chaska Sports

Playing on back-to-back nights, Southwest Christian / Richfield didn’t have enough in the tanks to climb out of a 4-1 hole, falling 6-2 against Hopkins at Chaska Community Center on January 29.
It was the second consecutive loss after a 3-0 start for the Stars.
Sanctions were the story for Southwest Christian / Christian. Hopkins took advantage of the power play twice, 2-for-8 for the game.
Michael Gretsch broke open an 1-all game with two goals in the first minute of the second period for Hopkins. A third period power play score from Drew Kaiser neutralized a Jackson Olimb goal for the Stars just before the second half.
Brady Anderson also registered a breakaway goal for the Stars in the first period. Jannes Kamp, who made his season debut, stopped 15-of-16 shots in relief in the third period.
The Stars will host Providence Academy on Thursday February 4 in Chaska.
MINNETONKA 6, BUFFALO 4
Minnetonka made a two-game loss and improved to 2-1 in the Lake Conference with a 6-4 home win over Buffalo on January 30 at Pagel Arena.
During the first period, the skippers traded goals and claimed a 5-2 advantage over Joe Brink’s first varsity goal with freshman Bennett Hendrickson scoring short-handed.
Wyatt Chartier, scoring three of the last four games, opened the scoring for Minnetonka, followed by Ben Konen and another first-time scorer in Vinnie Farina.
Andres Irene stopped 16 shots to improve to 2-1 this season.
Minnetonka (3-2) completes a four-game home stand on Thursday, February 4 against St. Michael-Albertville.
EDEN PRAIRIE 6, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 0
When Eden met Prairie for the first time in the regular season, a second period of four goals led to a decisive 6-0 win over Holy Family Catholic on January 30.
The Eagles and Fire previously met five times in the playoffs section, all won by Eden Prairie, including section 2AA championship games in 2017 and 2019.
Jackson Blake, fresh off a return from junior hockey, scored twice for the Eagles; as did defender Luke Mittelstadt, who opened the score on the power play at 4:49 of the first period.
Eden Prairie defeated the Fire 28-10 over the last two bouts and 39-24 for the game.
Carter Batchelder, who finished with four points, including a second half goal, was the Eagles’ other goalscorer along with Tyler Marble.
Jack Olson made 33 saves in his fifth start for Holy Family Catholic (3-2). The Fire hosts Blake School at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 6.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit