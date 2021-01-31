Ducks look for better things in the Blues rematch

The Anaheim Ducks will get another crack at the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. They may not want it.

The Ducks pulled their goalkeeper into the game just two minutes on Saturday, and the Blues came to a 6-1 victory. The score wasn’t as bad as the opening minutes suggested.

Jordan Kyrou of The Blues scored 20 seconds into the game, Zach Sanford made it 2-0 at 57 seconds and at 2:06 Kyrou scored again. The three goals came on six early shots, putting the Ducks in favor of veteran Ryan Miller.

Gibson, who was otherwise sharp this season, could be right back in the net when the teams complete their back-to-back on Sunday.

It promises to be another difficult season for the ducks. They did win consecutive games in the past week, but they have only scored more than two goals in a match this season.

Saturday’s game is not something their resume needs.

“Dealing with the puck, competing … those are the areas where we need to get better,” said Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf, who tonight assisted Anaheim’s only goal scored by Max Jones. “The league level has to go through the roof. When you’re in a situation against a team like that, it’s about being tough with pucks and making strong plays, especially in the early days of hockey games.”

What is the answer for the resit? Getzlaf said three Anaheim goals in the first three minutes would be a start.

The Blues improved to 2-0-0 on their road trip, following a 5-4 shootout win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. It was to be a four-game trip, but Thursday’s game in Vegas was postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Golden Knights.

After an on-again, off-again start to the season, the Blues have won consecutive games for the first time. They have the chance to make it three in a row, ahead of four consecutive home games starting on Tuesday against the Arizona Coyotes.

The Blues took a 3-1 lead in the first half on Saturday, got a goal from David Perron in the second period and Kyle Clifford and Vince Dunn scored goals in the third period. Kyrou has five in the season, while Perron has four.

Blue goaltender Jordan Binnington needed just 23 saves in the win.

The Blues had their fastest three goals in a game in the history of the franchise.

“That’s probably one of the hottest starts of my career, to be honest,” said Kyrou. “It was definitely a good start to start in that game.”

Sanford, who scored his first of the season, said: “That was a great start for us. Just what we want to do. Attack directly, play hard, play aggressively.”

Getzlaf insists the Ducks will be ready to roll it back. They will not lack energy at the beginning of Sunday.

“The nice thing about having a back-to-back is that you can come right back to it,” Getzlaf said. “When you come out and lay an egg, so to speak, like we did, you forget about it in about half an hour and get ready for the next one to prove ourselves.”

– Field level media