Sports
Ducks look for better things in the Blues rematch
The Anaheim Ducks will get another crack at the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. They may not want it.
The Ducks pulled their goalkeeper into the game just two minutes on Saturday, and the Blues came to a 6-1 victory. The score wasn’t as bad as the opening minutes suggested.
Jordan Kyrou of The Blues scored 20 seconds into the game, Zach Sanford made it 2-0 at 57 seconds and at 2:06 Kyrou scored again. The three goals came on six early shots, putting the Ducks in favor of veteran Ryan Miller.
Gibson, who was otherwise sharp this season, could be right back in the net when the teams complete their back-to-back on Sunday.
It promises to be another difficult season for the ducks. They did win consecutive games in the past week, but they have only scored more than two goals in a match this season.
Saturday’s game is not something their resume needs.
“Dealing with the puck, competing … those are the areas where we need to get better,” said Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf, who tonight assisted Anaheim’s only goal scored by Max Jones. “The league level has to go through the roof. When you’re in a situation against a team like that, it’s about being tough with pucks and making strong plays, especially in the early days of hockey games.”
What is the answer for the resit? Getzlaf said three Anaheim goals in the first three minutes would be a start.
The Blues improved to 2-0-0 on their road trip, following a 5-4 shootout win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. It was to be a four-game trip, but Thursday’s game in Vegas was postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Golden Knights.
After an on-again, off-again start to the season, the Blues have won consecutive games for the first time. They have the chance to make it three in a row, ahead of four consecutive home games starting on Tuesday against the Arizona Coyotes.
The Blues took a 3-1 lead in the first half on Saturday, got a goal from David Perron in the second period and Kyle Clifford and Vince Dunn scored goals in the third period. Kyrou has five in the season, while Perron has four.
Blue goaltender Jordan Binnington needed just 23 saves in the win.
The Blues had their fastest three goals in a game in the history of the franchise.
“That’s probably one of the hottest starts of my career, to be honest,” said Kyrou. “It was definitely a good start to start in that game.”
Sanford, who scored his first of the season, said: “That was a great start for us. Just what we want to do. Attack directly, play hard, play aggressively.”
Getzlaf insists the Ducks will be ready to roll it back. They will not lack energy at the beginning of Sunday.
“The nice thing about having a back-to-back is that you can come right back to it,” Getzlaf said. “When you come out and lay an egg, so to speak, like we did, you forget about it in about half an hour and get ready for the next one to prove ourselves.”
– Field level media
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]