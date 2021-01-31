Prime Minister Modi’s words will further strengthen Team India: Ravi Shastri | Cricket News







Shastri’s comments came when Prime Minister Modi praised the Indian cricket team for their Test Series victory against Australia, saying the team’s hard work and teamwork were inspiring.

“Thank you sir. Your kind words will further strengthen #TeamIndia and the country’s determination to perform under pressure and in difficult circumstances. Jai Hind,” tweeted Shastri. Thank you sir. Your kind words will further strengthen #TeamIndia and s determination to perform under pressure and I https://t.co/850KYlEn0p – Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) 1612081535000 NEW DELHI: Team India’s head coach Ravi Shastri said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words of encouragement will further strengthen the cricket team and make the decision to perform under pressure.Shastri’s comments came when Prime Minister Modi praised the Indian cricket team for their Test Series victory against Australia, saying the team’s hard work and teamwork were inspiring.“Thank you sir. Your kind words will further strengthen #TeamIndia and the country’s determination to perform under pressure and in difficult circumstances. Jai Hind,” tweeted Shastri. Speaking at Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi praised India’s victory in Australia, saying: “This month we got some good news from the cricket field. After the initial hiccup, the Indian team bounced back gloriously and won the series in Australia. The hard work and teamwork from the team were inspiring. ” BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also took to Twitter to thank Prime Minister Modi, saying, “Sincere thanks and thanks to the Honorable Prime Minister for acknowledging the achievements of the Indian cricket team in Australia.” @PMOIndia @narendramodi Sincere thanks and thanks to the Honorable Prime Minister for acknowledging the achievement of https://t.co/6xWMGLWC2W – Sourav Ganguly (@ SGanguly99) 1612085670000 Ajinkya Rahane, who led the team in the last three tests against Australia, also tweeted to thank Modi for his words of encouragement.

“Thank you for your words of encouragement Shri @narendramodi Ji. It is always an honor to represent our country, we hope to continue to inspire more Indians as we move forward,” tweeted Rahane. Thank you for your words of encouragement Shri @narendramodi Ji It’s always an honor to represent our country w https://t.co/inrVG4yGDl – Ajinkya Rahane (@ ajinkyarahane88) 1612084610000 On January 19, Australia’s fortress – The Gabba – was finally breached. It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved after an injury-ridden young Indian team defeated Australia by three wickets against all odds in the fourth Test to win the series 2-1.

The last time a visiting team triumphantly emerged from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian squad led by Viv Richards knocked off the Allan Border team by 9 wickets. Thank you Shri @narendramodi ji for your appreciation and words of encouragement. #TeamIndia will do everything at https://t.co/9OUyETeSDV – BCCI (@BCCI) 1612077304000 India had bundled for 36 in Adelaide and the team stumbled on an eight wicket loss. Skipper Virat Kohli also returned home after being on paternity leave, but under Rahane, the team showed remarkable struggle and determination to win the series.

The visitors were also bothered by injuries during the tour, but this didn’t bother the spirit of the team, as a young squad emerged triumphantly in the final test at Gabba. Thank you for your words of encouragement, Honble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. This will boost morale and energy levels https://t.co/JLOXjKUlFU – Jay Shah (@JayShah) 1612085063000 India’s momentous victory had also seen them topple Australia in the ICC Test Team Rankings to claim second place.







