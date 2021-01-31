Sports
Clippers vs. Knicks odds, line, spread: 2021 NBA picks, Jan 31 model’s predictions at 69-40 roll
The Los Angeles Clippers continue a six-game road trip with a visit to Madison Square Garden on Sunday to take on the New York Knicks. The Clippers (15-5) have won nine of their last 10 despite missing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for two of those games. The Knicks (9-11) defeated the Cavaliers 102-81 on Friday to make a three-game slip. The Clippers compete for first place in the Western Conference standings, but they face a fierce New York defense that allows for the fewest points and the lowest opposing field goal percentage in the NBA.
Tip-off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET in New York City. Los Angeles is an 8.5 point favorite in the latest Clippers vs. Knicks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 211. Before getting Knicks vs. Choose Clippers, you need to make sure you get check out NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it brought in more than $ 5,000 in winnings at its top rated NBA choices last season. The model is up nearly $ 8,100 in the past two seasons. Dating from last season, it’s also on a staggering 69-40 roll on the top rated picks against the spread, grossing nearly $ 2,500 on those selections alone. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Now the model has set its sights on Clippers versus Knicks. You can go to SportsLine to see the choices. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Knicks vs. Clippers:
- Clippers vs. Knicks: Los Angeles -8.5
- Clippers vs. Knicks over-under: 211
- Clippers vs. Knicks moneyline: Los Angeles -380, New York +310
- LAC: F Kawhi Leonard has scored more than 30 runs in three of his past four games.
- NYK: New York kept opponents under 100 points in five of the past seven games.
Last Chances:
New York Knicks +9.5
Why the Clippers can cover
Los Angeles is 12-8 against the spread this season and Leonard and George are the top scorers. They combined for 50 points in a 116-90 win over the Magic on Friday. George also had nine rebounds and five assists, averaging 24 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. He does most of his work on the defensive glass, leading the team with a team-high 5.8 to that goal. Center Serge Ibaka is the best rebounder overall with 6.9, blocking 1.2 shots per game.
Leonard is the biggest star for the Clippers, who are 5-2 against the spread as a favorite on the road. He scores 25.8 per game and also gets a team-high 5.6 assists and 5.3 rebounds. He also averages only twice steals per game and contributes to a defense that keeps opponents just 35.7 percent from a 3-point range (eighth in NBA). The Knicks are in 30th place in the league in scoring (101.6) while the Clippers are in fourth in defense (106.3). Los Angeles scores 113.8 per game.
Why the Knicks can cover
New York is against the 5-3 spread after a win this season and the defense is the best in the NBA. The Knicks allow less than 103 points per game, and opponents shoot only 42.6 percent from the field and 31.3 from outside the arc. Buying in Coach Tom Thibodeau’s defensive approach, the young players have drastically slowed their game to limit the opponent’s assets. The Knicks have an average of 98.4 possessions per game.
Julius Randle is the catalyst for the Knicks, who are at home 4-4 against the spread this season. He played at the All-Star level, posting team heights in scoring (22.2), rebounds (11.1) and assists (six). Second-year guard RJ Barrett averages nearly 18 points and seven rebounds per game, and he has scored at least 20 points eight times. Rookie Immanuel Quickley emerges as an impact player, scoring 25 in the last 13 minutes against the Cavs and scoring 31 in Portland last week.
How to Make Clippers vs. Knicks picks
The SportsLine model leans below the total and shows that both teams together score 209 points. It has also generated a contradictory choice that works in more than 50 percent of simulations.You can get that choice at SportsLine.
So who wins Knicks vs. Clippers? And which side of the spread hits in more than 50 percent of the simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Clippers vs. Knicks spread you have to jump, all of the model that crushed his NBA picks.
