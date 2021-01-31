How Kalani Sitake and BYU football fulfilled this dying man’s last wish

The news that no one wanted to hear came in mid-December.

After multiple brain surgeries and various cancer treatments, doctors told 44-year-old Brandon Stewart that he had only a short time left to live.

Stewart’s wife Shauni asked her husband if he would like to do anything special in his remaining time.

I think I love a ride in the BYU football equipment truck, Stewart said.

Thanks to a concerted effort, Stewart’s unique wish was fulfilled on Saturday afternoon.

With BYU equipment driver Hal Morrell at the wheel, Stewart and his family were treated to a ride in the big blue semi-truck with the Y logo, which pulled the 45-foot trailer through their neighborhood and district Saint Latter Day in Clinton, Utah, where Stewart recently served as a bishop in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Along the route, friends and neighbors dressed in Cougar blue lined the streets with We love Brandon signs and waving BYU flags.



Grid view













Friends, family and neighbors gather to watch Brandon Stewart take a ride in BYU football equipment semi in Clinton on Saturday, January 30, 2021. The ride was his last wish as he battles cancer.



Annie Barker, Deseret News









Brandy Greene takes notes at the Stewarts garage in Clinton on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Friends, family and neighbors gathered to watch Brandon Stewart take a ride in BYU football equipment semi in Clinton on Saturday, January 30, 2021 The ride was his last wish while he fights cancer.



Annie Barker, Deseret News









Friends, family and neighbors gather to watch Brandon Stewart take a ride in BYU football equipment semi in Clinton on Saturday, January 30, 2021. The ride was his last wish as he battles cancer.











Brandon Stewart will take a ride in BYU football equipment semi in Clinton on Saturday, January 30, 2021. The ride was his last wish as he battles cancer.



Annie Barker, Deseret News









Cosmo the Cougar follows Brandon Stewart as he takes a ride in BYU football gear in Clinton on Saturday, January 30, 2021. The ride was his last wish as he battles cancer.



Annie Barker, Deseret News









Friends, family and neighbors hold signs as they gather to watch Brandon Stewart take a ride in BYU football equipment semi in Clinton on Saturday, January 30, 2021. The ride was his last wish in his fight against cancer.



Annie Barker, Deseret News









Friends, family and neighbors put up signs and gathered to watch Brandon Stewart take a ride in BYU football equipment semi in Clinton on Saturday, January 30, 2021. The ride was his last wish as he battles cancer.



Annie Barker, Deseret News









It was spectacular, said Fred Nelson, Stewarts’ father-in-law. There were people everywhere. It just couldn’t have been more beautiful.

BYU head soccer coach Kalani Sitake and team mascot Cosmo de Cougar surprised everyone by showing up unannounced and taking part in the small parade. Billy Nixon, the team’s equipment manager, also provided Stewart and his family with a package of BYU gear.

One of the most moving moments came when Stewart hugged Morrell. Tears flowed as he expressed his gratitude.

It’s great, Stewart said, choking. I really appreciate it.

Stewart grew up in Bluffdale and served on a mission of Latter-day Saints in Recife, Brazil, from 1995 to 1997. He returned home and earned an associate degree in Diesel Mechanics from Utah Valley University in 2000, followed by a degree in Manufacturing Engineering from BYU in 2003. For the past 16 years, he has worked as a manufacturing engineer at Alliant Techsystems Inc. and Northrop Grumman.

Stewart retired with the rank of major of the Utah National Guard in 2019, after also serving in Iraq for a year from 2004-2005.

He met his wife, Shauni Nelson, at BYU and they married in 2005 after returning from military service in Iraq. The couple have four children, including daughters Kali (14 years old), Jessi (12 years old), Shayli (9 years old) and son Casey (6 years old).

Stewart was fired as Bishop of Clinton 30th Latter-day Saint Ward last August.

Stewart was diagnosed with metastatic melanoma in November 2019. He was treated at the Huntsman Cancer Institute and the University of Utah Hospital and underwent three brain surgeries, immunotherapy, targeted therapy and radiation, the family said.

The unusual request for a ride in the truck with BYU equipment stemmed from Stewart’s interest in vehicles and his chosen field of study, not to mention his proud BYU fan. When Stewart shared the idea with his wife, the Cougars had just played Costal Carolina and the BYU football equipment trucks had been in the news across America.

The idea for a truck ride was initially rejected, but it kept coming back to Shauni Stewart’s mind, said her father, Fred Nelson.

She sent an email to BYU’s athletics department, but it was over the holidays and there was no immediate response.

She contacted her siblings and asked if anyone was connected to the BYU truck. A brother said he knew Morrell.

Nelson recognized Morrell’s name and later his face when the truck driver appeared in Deseret News with his partner Fili Taufa.

Nelson recalled meeting Morrell at the Bountiful Utah Temple more than a year earlier. Nelson called Morrell.

Do you remember me introducing yourself in the temple? Nelson said. You are one of the few people in the world who can answer my question. Is there some way to get him a ride in the truck?

He certainly can, said Morrell.

Morrell has been involved in transporting equipment to BYU football games for 10 years and was more than happy to help the family. He did so with the blessing of Baileys Moving and Storage, owner of the truck, and BYU.

When the situation was described to me, I choked. My heart just broke for this family, said Morrell, who sympathized with the Stewart kids who grew up without their dad. Man, I thought, I’m going to do everything I can to help him.

A special ride was originally scheduled in Provo on February 6, but with Stewarts’ health declining, the event was moved to January 30 in his hometown. On Saturday morning, Morrell picked up the truck in North Salt Lake, drove to Provo to hook up the trailer, then turned north to Clinton.

Hollywood Hal and the BYU Equipment Truck head to Clinton, Utah to take the Stewart Family on a parade around the Clinton 30th Ward. Bishop Stewart (44 years old) is fighting cancer and we want to show him our support. Come out to support the Stewart family! pic.twitter.com/zH58cKqVVd BYU equipment (@byuequipment) January 30, 2021

Shauni Nelson thanked Morrell, BYU and everyone else for their incredible support in this difficult time.

It’s pretty overwhelming, she said. We’ve had so much support this whole cancer year. We had so many people involved in serving, giving, and helping. I just feel a lot of gratitude and appreciation.

When Sitake heard about Stewart and his request to ride the BYU truck, he felt it was important to show up.

Like many other teams. You want to be of service and help other people. It’s a big reason why I love being a coach, Sitake said. Brandon is a year younger than me. You get emotional thinking about him and his family, the service he has done, the things he has done as a bishop, and his service to us in the military. So I thought it was important that we could be here and I know it would mean a lot to the community, so I just want to honor him.