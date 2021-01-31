UMass hockey exorcises Tsongas Arena spirits, defeats UMass Lowell

Two goals in the second period swept the minds of the UMass hockey teams Tsongas Arena.

Minutemen had not beaten UMass Lowell at Lowell since January 14, 2011. That spanned Greg Carvel’s entire era and 12 consecutive defeats. The UMass upper class had lifted a Frozen Four banner and won a Hockey East regular season title, but they still hadn’t won at Tsongas. That’s until Saturday, when the Minutemen won 2-1 to secure a sweep for the weekend.

I’m not going to lie, it was a bit of a monkey on our back, not just mine, our entire program, Carvel said. It was very important in many ways. We’ve earned it.

Garret Wait wasted little time putting 10th ranked Minutemen ahead in the second period. The Minnesota transfer opened the score 46 seconds in the frame of Zac Jones and Matthew Kessel. He reversed a shot after posting for Lowell goalkeeper Henry Welsch.

Senior George Mika doubled the advantage with 9:03 left. He buried a rebound from Anthony Del Gaizo and Colin Felix after a shot. It was the second goal of the Minutemens’ fourth line in the series. Jerry Harding scored in the opener on Friday.

(Mikas) was a nice addition to it. We’ve juggled people through that, Carvel said. George seems to be the best fit for him.

They only got the chance to break the scoreless score because Filip Lindberg was sensational in the first period. He made eight of his 28 saves in the opening frame, including a showstopper with 6:24 remaining. The junior jumped from right to left and snatched a shot from Reid Stefanson from the air.

The strength would be goalkeeping and our defense, Carvel said. If you defend well, there will always be an attack.

No. 16 Lowell (3-3) decided to make the Minutemens’ two goal lead the most dangerous in hockey to start the third period. The River Hawks controlled the first four minutes of the period and outperformed UMass (11-5-3) 8-1 before Lucas Condotta rebounded to make it a 2-1 game.

Enter UMass second line from Bobby Trivigno, Josh Lopina and Wait. Lopina won the next face-off, and the Minutemen continued to apply offensive pressure for the next two minutes to even the game.

They came out and we didn’t hit the puck for the first two or three minutes. When that happens, you can feel it coming, Carvel said. We turned things around around the middle 10 minutes of the period.

Carson Gicewicz pulled a penalty with 5:24 over and Oliver Chau called the post in the first 15 seconds. But Lowell killed the penalty kick, one of only three in the game. UMass only committed one offense for the second consecutive game.

In the last three games, the referees decided to let us play, and I think that’s great, said Carvel. It’s a good trend here.

The River Hawks crossed Welsch by 52 seconds and fired three shots at Lindberg before the horn sounded.

Along the stretch we held on to. Too close to comfort for me, Carvel said. We lost a game here last year when they threw a puck out of the corner that somehow eluded our goalkeeper, which takes coaches years to come. We had to salt these out. The kids were excellent.

The Minutemen have now won their last three games, including a shootout in Providence, although it counts as a draw in the Hockey East standings. UMass leads Hockey East with 38 points and is in third place in points percentage at 66.7.

I wasn’t sure what we would be, but were what I hoped we would be and some more, Carvel said.

