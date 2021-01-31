stock market handy: Tweet Buster: Investing lessons from cricket; Ian Cassel style microcap ideas





NEW DELHI: The only index that went up in the past week was the anxiety meter – India VIX, which shot up 13 percent to 25.34. After six consecutive days of back-to-back losses, Nifty is down 2.5 percent so far. But there were more crazy reactions to the GameStop saga on Twitter than in the domestic market. And then there was the usual pre-budget guesswork. In this edition of Tweet Buster, we traverse the world of 280 characters to discover investment strategies and lessons from market experts so you don’t end up losing money amid the volatility. When to borrow

Nithin Kamath, CEO of Zerodha, talked about his personal experience and said the first lesson of personal finance is to borrow only when you are sure it can deliver more than the cost of money.

The worst times in my life were when I owed money to spend it on things I didn’t really need. In a world with https://t.co/i13I8LccEi – Nithin Kamath (@ Nithin0dha) 1612074006000 Invest internationally

For those looking to invest outside of India, Kalpen Parekh, President at DSP Mutual Fund, said that while international stocks will have a volatility similar to Indian stocks, one can invest abroad because some of these business models are not available in India, and their returns can help to reduce fluctuations.

After all, international stocks are stocks. They will have a similar volatility to stocks. Then why invest https://t.co/ousjO7JL7o – Kalpen Parekh (alKalpenParekh) 1612073558000 2030 or 20:30?

Parekh’s advice to anyone concerned about the dire situation on Dalal Street: Be an investor in 2030 – not the one who worries about the value of the portfolio at 8:30 p.m. every day.

Be a 2030 investor – not the one who worries about the value of the portfolio at 8:30 pm every day – Kalpen Parekh (alKalpenParekh) 1611853069000 Respect the wicket

Parekh turned to cricket to explain how simply respecting the wicket and staying on the fold more can help generate more returns.

When Sehwag asked Sachin to tuck after a meager 15-game patch – runs nahi ban rahe hai The God said – yo https://t.co/mqg0B8ymrj – Kalpen Parekh (alKalpenParekh) 1612012185000 Asian Paints to be Reduced?

Independent market expert Sandip Sabharwal warned fans of the Asian Paints stock that it could see a reasonable cut in the coming months, following Grasim’s entry into the paint industry with massive investments planned.

Grasim entering the paint industry with massive planned investments can significantly disrupt the industry. We c https://t.co/z2xkir7FlX – sandip sabharwal (@sandipsabharwal) 1611470074000 Valuation gap

Kochi-based top investor Porinju Veliyath said the valuation gap between big stocks, which are chased by funds, and good stocks, thrown away by funds, is too great to ignore.

A ‘sell index’, ‘buy shares’ day in the market. The trend to continue? Valuation gap between major stocks is haunted https://t.co/5g8LSZKLgF – Porinju Veliyath (porinju) 1611752221000 Spotting microcaps

Microcap investor Ian Cassel shared tips for finding microcap ideas. Networks, bulletin boards, private forums like MicroCapClub, expert transcripts, screening, relationships and just plain raw power from A to Z to flip bricks one by one. You have to do it all “.

People ask me all the time how I like microcap ideas. Networks, message boards, private forums like @MicroCapClub https://t.co/bH2f86nJy2 – Ian Cassel (@iancassel) 1612036720000 your success is determined by your willingness to sift through a mountain of non-investable ideas. – Ian Cassel (@iancassel) 1612036828000 Being small is an advantage

Cassel said small savvy investors can go places where bigger money can’t and build investment knowledge in an area where few others would bother. “You can live a comfortable life fishing in the same small pond because you know where the fish are.”

The advantage of the small smart investor is that you can go to places where bigger money can’t and build investment knowledge https://t.co/0TdsA58zi6 – Ian Cassel (@iancassel) 1612015482000 Investing is 5% intellect and 95% temperament. It is a test to see how well you can sit quietly and do nothing when you https://t.co/MWJMiEb4Ft – Ian Cassel (@iancassel) 1611603109000 It’s all about behavior

Behavioral finance expert and author Morgan Housel said the Gamestop episode is a reminder that investing is not the study of finance. “It’s the study of how people handle money, and sometimes that behavior is incredible. In eight months we’ve seen oil go from $ 50 to $ 67 negative and Gamestop from $ 3 to $ 234.”

The Gamestop thing reminds us that investing is not the study of finance. It is the study of how people behave with https://t.co/QivhbknYkl – Morgan Housel (@morganhousel) 1611685357000







