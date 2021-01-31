Concord-Carlisle girl hockey turns fortunes, shuts out Boston Latin

Julia Lambert scored twice for the Patriots (1-4-1), including the first goal of the game at 2:25 PM of the first period after Latin Boston goalkeeper Ellen Linso messed up CC with saves on her first 14 tries before she cracked.

I kept insisting that they were playing against a really good goalkeeper, Jahnle said. You have to keep shooting and rebounds and they will eventually come.

Linso, a returning Globe All-Scholastic as a senior who started for the program since she was in eighth grade, made 38 saves against the Patriots.

She gives us a shot every night, said Boston Latin coach Tom McGrath.

Concord-Carlisles Ava Wagner tries to keep the puck away from Boston Latin’s Maeve Greeley during Saturday’s Dual County League game at Murphy Rink. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe / The Boston Globe

Nyla Horne also scored for CC, a shorthanded goal in the second period against the Wolfpack (1-3-1).

Jahnle, who played at the University of New Hampshire and coached the Dover-Sherborn / Hopkinton girls’ co-op last winter, said her team didn’t change stylistically much from Wednesday’s 3-0 loss.

I analyze the game, I watch the video of the game, and we haven’t really changed our playing style, Jahnle said. It is actually that you have to look hard at the front and check hard at the back. As long as you skate as hard as you can every shift, that’s all we can ask for.

Concord-Carlisles Finley Griswold protects Cecelia Jackson of Boston Latin’s puck in Saturday’s game. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe / The Boston Globe

Arlington Catholic 3, Bishop Stang 1 Junior Maggie Milne scored twice for the Cougars (5-4-1) in their Catholic Central victory at Hetland Arena in New Bedford.

Duxbury 3, Marshfield 2 Junior Katie Geiss goal in the second period marked the difference for the Dragons (9-1-1) in the Patriot League game at Hobomock Ice Arena in Pembroke. Sophomore Ayla Abban and senior Mae Pittenger each added a goal.

North Quincy / Quincy 6, Cohasset / Hanover 5 Sophomore Maggie Lynch scored a hat-trick for Quincy / North Quincy (6-1-1) in their victory in the Patriot League at Quincy Youth Arena.

Norwood 2, Hopkinton / Dover-Sherborn 2 Freshman Avery Bent and senior Annika Yanoshak each had one goal and one assist for Hopkinton / Dover-Sherborn (1-2-1) in their Tri-Valley League match at Skating Club of Boston in Norwood.

Marys 9, Malden Catholic 0 Senior captain Samantha Porazinski scored a hat-trick for the Spartans (7-2-1) in a Catholic Central League game at Valley Forum in Malden.

Boys hockey

Archbishop Williams 3, Austin Prep 2 Senior Christian Koylion scored twice for the Bishops (8-0-3), including the game winner with 26 seconds to go in their Catholic Central League victory at the Breakaway Ice Center in Tewksbury. Junior Jackson Sylvester had three assists in the win.

Ashland 3, Holliston 1 Senior Nick Fishs short-handed goal in the first period turned out to be the game-winner for the Clockers (1-1). Seniors Mark Milko and Nick Cibotti each added a goal in the Tri-Valley League match at Loring Arena in Framingham.

Bridgewater-Raynham 1, Braintree 1 Senior captain Ryan Concannon scored the only goal for the Trojans (1-2-2) in the tie at Bridgewater Ice Arena.

Cohasset 4, Rockland 2 The skippers (2-3) came from behind to turn the Bulldogs (3-4) upside down, driven by second-term goals from sophomore Wade Puzella and senior captain Bernie Mulcahy in the South Shore League match at Connell Memorial Rink in Weymouth.

Concord-Carlisle 3, Cambridge 2 Senior Noah Thorpe scored twice, and senior captain Conor Trant took the match winner with 48 seconds to go to propel the Patriots to their Dual County League victory at Edge Sports Center in Bedford. Junior Deen Carter added three assists for CC (2-0-3).

Hannover 6, North Quincy 1 Robbie Hanna and Max DaSilva each scored a few goals to lead the Hawks (7-1-1) to Patriot League victory at Hobomock Arena in Pembroke.

Hingham 6, Duxbury 1 The Harborms (8-0) received goals from six different players, including a goal and an assist from senior captain Paul Forbes, in their Patriot League victory at The Bog in Kingston.

Hopkinton 6, Bellingham 0 Ryan Teitel scored his first career goal and added an assist to help the Hillers (3-1) in the Tri-Valley League win at the New England Sports Center in Marlborough. Geoff Tocco and Cam Jerrett also had a goal and assist, as Hopkinton had six different scorers. Colin Norred and Jack Lang shared the shutout.

Marshfield 5, Plymouth North 0 Senior Aidan Healey posted the Senior Day shutout for the Rams (5-1-2), and classmate Jake Mastrangelo provided the offensive spark with two goals in the Patriot League game at Hobomock Ice Arena.

Medway 4, Dedham 2 The Mustangs (5-1) received goals from seniors Cole Theodore and Tom Bugbee, as well as sophomores Danny OBrien and Kavveh Bahery, retaliating their first loss of the season against the Marauders earlier this week. Senior Ryan Moran made 16 saves in the Tri-Valley League game at the Canton Ice House.

Nantucket 5, Falmouth 4 Six different whalers (5-0-1) added a point to the win in Falmouth Ice Arena. Senior captain Marsh Hickman and junior Hudson Perry each had a goal and two assists in the Cape and Islands League tilt.

Newburyport 3, Lynnfield 1 Zachary McHugh scored his first career goal to help the Clippers (6-0-1) win the Cape Ann League at the McVann-OKeefe Skating Rink in Peabody. Anthony Lucci and Jon Groth also scored, and Zach Lever had two assists.

Newton South 4, Lincoln-Sudbury 3 Max Lieman scored a few goals and the Lions held their own for the Dual County League win at the New England Sports Center, giving LS its first defeat in just over a calendar year. Dan Schwartzman and Mitch Gordon added goals as the Lions (1-2-3) took a 4-1 lead, then clung to Nathan Lacoste’s solid goalkeepers. Warriors’ last loss was January 27, 2020 against St. Johns (Shrewsbury).

North Andover 3, Billerica 1 Senior Tim Berube scored two goals for the host Scarlet Knights (2-3-1) in their victory in the Merrimack Valley Conference at Lawler Arena.

Norwell 9, Abington 3 The Clippers (5-1-1) took their 25th straight South Shore League victory at The Bog, led by freshman Nolan Petrucelli, who posted a hat-trick.

Quincy 12, Plymouth South 4 Will Martin (four goals) and Joe Hennessy (hat trick) led an attacking outburst for the presidents (3-6) in their Patriot League victory at Quincy Youth Arena. Daniel Pakkala also scored twice and Zach Galligan added a goal and four assists.

Sandwich 3, Dennis-Yarmouth 1 Caleb Richardson, Colin McIver and Chris Cardillo each scored as the Blue Knights (6-0-2) took Cape & Islands victory at Gallo Arena in Bourne.

Saugus 8, Peabody 3 Chris Regnetta’s four goals were enough for the Sachems (2-2-1) to triumph in the Northeastern Conference away battle against McVann-OKeefe Rink. Massey Ventre and Kevin McMaster each scored twice for Saugus.

Scituate 4, Pembroke 1 Ben Whitman, Matt Belsan, Brendan Boyle and Evan McBrien (empty net) each scored for the Sailors (5-1) in the Patriot League victory at Hobomock Arena.

Somerset Berkley 3, Bourne 2 Brandon Silva made 26 saves for the Raiders (5-0), who received goals from Davis Sullivan, Evan Affonso and Jon Rothwell to beat the Canalmen in a South Coast Conference game at Driscoll Arena in Fall River.

Stoughton / Brockton 4, Taunton 1 Charlie Caputo scored twice to lead Stoughton / Brockton (1-3) to the Hockomock League victory at Taunton’s Aleixo Arena. Kyle Cruickshank and Colby Strunk also scored for S / B and Chris Andrade made 27 saves.

Wakefield 5, Wilmington 2 Matt Elwell scored twice, Danny Mailhot scored his first varsity goal, and the Warriors got past the Wildcats in a Middlesex Freedom game at Allied Veterans Rink in Everett. Matt Moniz and John Defeo added goals for Wakefield (4-3-1).

Watertown 3, Stoneham 1 Colin Campbell, Daniel Tattrie and Dante Venezia scored for the Raiders (1-4) at John A. Ryan Arena to secure the team’s first Middlesex League victory in five years. Jack Dickie and Nathan Master each recorded two assists and goalkeeper Jared Norton made 29 saves.

Boys basketball

Attleboro 73, King Philip 56 Second-year forward Trevor White led the Blue Bombardiers (5-2) with 18 points and eight rebounds in a home game in the Hockomock League.

Cohasset 59, Archbishop Williams 52 Senior William Cunnie led the Skippers (3-2) with 24 points in the home win.

Girls basketball

Belmont 75, lecture 63 Junior Nina Minicozzi accounted for 15 points for the Marauders (4-2) in their home win in the Middlesex League. Seniors Kiki Christofori and Reese Shapazian each scored 11 points for Belmont.

Nauset 46, Falmouth 39 Avery Burns (17 points) and Ashley Ross (14 points) led the Warriors (6-0) to score a home win of the Cape & Islands League.

Marys 69, Bishop Fenwick 42 The Spartans (12-1) rushed to a 20-3 lead in the first quarter, culminating in three three-pointers from senior Nicolette DItria, and never looked back in a victory over Catholic central rival Crusaders. The two teams played a five-point game at Peabody a week ago. St. Marys, the winner of the last six, got a good balance on fouls with senior Maiya Bergdorf (23 points), sophomore Yirsy Queliz (18) and senior Alyssa Grossi (10) producing double digits.

Wilmington 47, Melrose 44 The Wildcats took home a win in the Middlesex League based on Kylie DuCharmes 29-point effort.