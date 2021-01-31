Carson vs. Donovan and much more in Roob’s Random Observations

Carson’s future, the importance of Jeff Stoutland and a final thought on Nick Sirianni’s press conference.

Here are the 10 random Eagles observations from this weekend:

1. All Carson Wentz can do right now to save face is tell Nick Sirianni he wants to compete for the starting quarterback job, he believes in himself, he’s confident he can beat any challenger, he wants this team He’s excited to work with the coaches and if he doesn’t win a training camp then hell has to do everything he can to help the starter prepare. Everything that is not added to it is gone.

2. Can’t wait to see what Miles Sanders can do with over 13 players per game.

3. Jeff Stoutland returning for a ninth season with the Eagles is huge. It’s huge for Jordan Mailatas’ development to still be coached by the man who transformed him from a rugby player to a very good left tackle. It’s huge for Andre Dillard that his only position coach is trying to help him find his way in Year 3. It’s huge for Jack Driscoll, Sua Opeta, Nate Herbig and the other young linemen who had to play last season to have continuity. And it’s huge for Jason Kelce, who you’d think would likely return for an eleventh season with the guy who took him to the next level than a new position coach he doesn’t know. Dude is the best in the business.

4. It’s fascinating to me that Mike Groh and Press Taylor, two of the most vilified Eagles assistants under Doug Pederson, are now in Indy under Frank Reich, the most revered assistant under Pederson. With half of the Reichs staff in Philadelphia and some of the Dougs staff in Indy and both teams trying to figure out who their quarterback will be, comparing these teams in 2021 will be very interesting.

5. The Eagles leading the wide receiver in the second half of last season was Jalen Reagor with 36 yards per game.

6. Malcolm Jenkins’ comments about Doug Pederson’s handling of Carson Wentz’s struggles were the most flawless comment we’ve heard about the Wentz-Pederson divorce. Jenkins held Wentz and Pederson equally responsible, Wentz for the way he played and his ego that got in his way to improve and Pederson for the way he coddled Wentz. And as easy as it is sometimes to blame just one person, the reality is that both Wentz and Pederson could have handled things better.

7. My final thought about Nick Siriannis presser on Friday and the idea that he was unprepared. Heused to beunprepared. Keep in mind that he was vacationing in Fort Lauderdale with his family after the Colts were eliminated from the playoffs. When the Eagles called, he immediately drove to Palm Beach to meet Jeff Lurie and the search committee. As soon as he was hired, he started working around the clock to assemble his coaching staff. Since the Eagles started this process so late, he really had to scramble to find the right coaching passes. His first priority was to find coaches, not sit back and study film of the 80 guys who played for the Eagles in 2020. It’s time for that before big decisions have to be made. But now he’s suddenly making a Zoom call with Philly media asking all these questions about staff. He could have lied and said something nice about anyone, but he was honest and said he hadn’t had a chance to study the selection yet, and that’s what he did. And there is nothing wrong with that.

8. It’s crazy how similar careers Carson Wentz and Jared Goffs have been since they were the first two picks in 2016. They’ve both completed 63 percent of their passes, Wentz has six more TD passes and five fewer interceptions, Goff has a little something higher passer rating (91.5 to 89.2). Both had a passer rating of over 100 in 2017 and 2018 and had their worst season of the past year. Will the comparison continue this out of season?

9. The Eagles have never won a playoff game in a season where their defense was in the bottom half of the NFL in points allowed.

10. I wonder if Wentz’s struggles and failure to keep his original promise are causing people to rethink their views on Donovan McNabb. Wentz played for five seasons. After his fifth season, McNabb was a four-time Pro Bowler, had won five playoff games and reached three NFC Championship Games, and had a win percentage of .672 (43-21). Five was really good.

Subscribe to the EagleEyepodcast:

ApplePodcasts|Google Play|Spotify|Stitcher|Art19|Watch on YouTube