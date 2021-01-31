T Natarajan shares a photo of his visit to a temple

Fast bowler T Natarajan, who traveled to Australia as a net bowler, made his debut in all three formats and became the first Indian player to achieve this feat on the same tour. In Natarajan’s own words, the past few months have been a “surreal” experience for him as he fulfilled his dream of representing India in Test cricket. Natarajan took to Twitter on Sunday to share a photo of him visiting a temple. “Feeling blessed,” he captioned it.

After India lost the ODI Series in the first two games, Natarajan got his international debut in the third ODI against Australia. The fast left-arm bowler impressed on his debut, returning with figures of 2/70 from his 10 overs.

He immediately got his T20I debut and emerged as one of the most outstanding players for the squad in the three-game streak, picking up six wickets, with an impressive economy of under seven runs.

After his impressive forays into white ball cricket, Natarajan had to wait for his shot at the longest format, but he finally got his shot when injuries knocked out several frontline bowlers for the series-deciding test match in Brisbane.

Natarajan continued his limited-overs form and bowled brilliantly, taking three wickets for 78 runs in the first innings. He went wicketless in the second innings, but kept things tight.

Promoted

Natarajan was given a big welcome after returning home from Australia.

Natarajan is not part of India’s test group for the first two Tests against England as senior bowlers such as Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah returned after injuries.