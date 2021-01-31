Sports
T Natarajan shares a photo of his visit to a temple
T Natarajan posted a photo of his temple visit.© Twitter
Fast bowler T Natarajan, who traveled to Australia as a net bowler, made his debut in all three formats and became the first Indian player to achieve this feat on the same tour. In Natarajan’s own words, the past few months have been a “surreal” experience for him as he fulfilled his dream of representing India in Test cricket. Natarajan took to Twitter on Sunday to share a photo of him visiting a temple. “Feeling blessed,” he captioned it.
Feeling blessed pic.twitter.com/1zKKDS8RZb
Natarajan (@ Natarajan_91) January 31, 2021
After India lost the ODI Series in the first two games, Natarajan got his international debut in the third ODI against Australia. The fast left-arm bowler impressed on his debut, returning with figures of 2/70 from his 10 overs.
He immediately got his T20I debut and emerged as one of the most outstanding players for the squad in the three-game streak, picking up six wickets, with an impressive economy of under seven runs.
After his impressive forays into white ball cricket, Natarajan had to wait for his shot at the longest format, but he finally got his shot when injuries knocked out several frontline bowlers for the series-deciding test match in Brisbane.
Natarajan continued his limited-overs form and bowled brilliantly, taking three wickets for 78 runs in the first innings. He went wicketless in the second innings, but kept things tight.
Promoted
Natarajan was given a big welcome after returning home from Australia.
Natarajan is not part of India’s test group for the first two Tests against England as senior bowlers such as Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah returned after injuries.
Topics mentioned in this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]