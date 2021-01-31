Tennis stars Osaka, Djokovic and Nadal are eager to compete in the Olympics, but COVID-19 is a major concern

MELBOURNE: Japanese sensation Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal said on Sunday (Jan. 31) that they would like to compete in the postponed Olympic Games in Tokyo and be guided by what the health experts tell them.

Organizers are still convinced that the Olympics can be kept safe, even if the COVID-19 is out of control by the time the flame is lit on July 23.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Osaka admitted to being concerned about a recent poll that showed that 80 percent of the Japanese public this year was against Tokyo hosting the event because of the pandemic.

Large parts of Japan are currently in a state of emergency to deal with a spike in coronavirus cases, with borders closed to nearly all foreigners.

“I’m concerned about the general safety of everyone else because you’re opening up the country,” said Osaka. “Everyone comes in from different places. I just wish the audience felt safe.”

The 23-year-old was the poster girl of the 2020 Olympics and still hopes to represent Japan at her home games.

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka trains in Melbourne Park ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, January 31, 2021. REUTERS / Loren Elliott

“I’ll be in my room for two weeks to play the Olympics,” said Osaka, who lives in Florida.

“I missed the last one. Playing in Tokyo would be very special for me.”

World’s number two Rafael Nadal echoed Osaka’s feelings and hoped to play, but said health experts should have the final say.

“What we have to do is just follow the instructions of what the people who really have the right knowledge of all these things are giving us,” he told reporters on Sunday.

The Spaniard said mandatory quarantine ahead of the Olympics would be difficult to squeeze into the busy tour schedule.

“We are combining our tour with another 15 days of quarantine to play Olympics,” he said. “It looks difficult to fix it in our agenda.”

World No. 1 Djokovic has played in three Olympics and won bronze at the 2008 Beijing Games, calling it “the greatest honor” to represent Serbia at “the oldest and most traditional event in the history of the sport”.

He too would like to be in Tokyo.

“I personally intend to go to the Olympics. I really hope the Olympics will take place,” he said.

“Of course it will be a lot of people. Much more than a tennis tournament. Obviously it is not for me to talk about the organization or what can be done, what will happen.”

World number 9 Petra Kvitova, who won bronze in the women’s singles in Rio, described the Olympic Games as a “fifth Grand Slam”.

“I hope the Olympics will really happen,” she said. “The Olympics are very important to me.”

Simona Halep, who was in second place, competed in the 2012 London Games but skipped Rio in 2016 over concerns about the Zika virus, saying competing for her first Olympic medal this year was her top priority.

“The main goal is a medal in the Olympics, to go there and compete at the highest level,” she told the WTA website.

Although plans change daily, Tokyo organizers are currently not considering a wholesale quarantine for the 11,000 athletes competing in the Games.

