Sports
Tennis stars Osaka, Djokovic and Nadal are eager to compete in the Olympics, but COVID-19 is a major concern
MELBOURNE: Japanese sensation Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal said on Sunday (Jan. 31) that they would like to compete in the postponed Olympic Games in Tokyo and be guided by what the health experts tell them.
Organizers are still convinced that the Olympics can be kept safe, even if the COVID-19 is out of control by the time the flame is lit on July 23.
Three-time Grand Slam champion Osaka admitted to being concerned about a recent poll that showed that 80 percent of the Japanese public this year was against Tokyo hosting the event because of the pandemic.
Large parts of Japan are currently in a state of emergency to deal with a spike in coronavirus cases, with borders closed to nearly all foreigners.
Comment: It is no shame to cancel the Olympics now if the options remain
“I’m concerned about the general safety of everyone else because you’re opening up the country,” said Osaka. “Everyone comes in from different places. I just wish the audience felt safe.”
The 23-year-old was the poster girl of the 2020 Olympics and still hopes to represent Japan at her home games.
“I’ll be in my room for two weeks to play the Olympics,” said Osaka, who lives in Florida.
“I missed the last one. Playing in Tokyo would be very special for me.”
READ ALSO: Most Australian Open participants clear the COVID-19 quarantine
World’s number two Rafael Nadal echoed Osaka’s feelings and hoped to play, but said health experts should have the final say.
“What we have to do is just follow the instructions of what the people who really have the right knowledge of all these things are giving us,” he told reporters on Sunday.
The Spaniard said mandatory quarantine ahead of the Olympics would be difficult to squeeze into the busy tour schedule.
“We are combining our tour with another 15 days of quarantine to play Olympics,” he said. “It looks difficult to fix it in our agenda.”
READ: Unusual circumstances, but time to talk tennis for Nadal
World No. 1 Djokovic has played in three Olympics and won bronze at the 2008 Beijing Games, calling it “the greatest honor” to represent Serbia at “the oldest and most traditional event in the history of the sport”.
He too would like to be in Tokyo.
“I personally intend to go to the Olympics. I really hope the Olympics will take place,” he said.
“Of course it will be a lot of people. Much more than a tennis tournament. Obviously it is not for me to talk about the organization or what can be done, what will happen.”
READ ALSO: Bring on the crowd in Melbourne, says Djokovic
World number 9 Petra Kvitova, who won bronze in the women’s singles in Rio, described the Olympic Games as a “fifth Grand Slam”.
“I hope the Olympics will really happen,” she said. “The Olympics are very important to me.”
Simona Halep, who was in second place, competed in the 2012 London Games but skipped Rio in 2016 over concerns about the Zika virus, saying competing for her first Olympic medal this year was her top priority.
“The main goal is a medal in the Olympics, to go there and compete at the highest level,” she told the WTA website.
Although plans change daily, Tokyo organizers are currently not considering a wholesale quarantine for the 11,000 athletes competing in the Games.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments
To downloadourappor subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak:https://cna.asia/telegram
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]