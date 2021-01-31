After a shaky start, Chiefs’ Hill matures into an All-Pro star

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Tyreek Hill, the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver, will be the first to tell you that he nearly ditched his football career.

Twice, by the way.

The first time came in college, when he made a name for himself as an Oklahoma State star, and a domestic dispute resulted in him being kicked out of the team. He restored his image in tiny West Alabama, joining the Chiefs as a fifth-round draft pick, and began hitting fame when another off-the-field issue led to a lengthy off-season suspension.

However, that issue was resolved without any legal ramifications, and Hill returned to sign a contract extension with the Chiefs ahead of last season. Then he helped them to their first Super Bowl championship in five decades.

One of the most dynamic players in the NFL has continued his upward trajectory this season. Hill caught 87 passes for 1,276 yards in the regular season, the third time in four years that he has surpassed 1,000. He also had a career-high 15 TD catches, two more scores on the ground, and led the league with 14 yards per touch from scrimmage.

Now, after two big appearances in the postseason, Hill has the chance to help the Chiefs defend their title.

When it comes to football, I just love games, said Hill, whose big year resulted in his third All-Pro roster in his first five seasons. You’re against your man, man on man, and if you play the wide position, he will beat you once or you beat him. It’s just competing for the ball, being a dog.

Ahh-rooo!

It’s boisterous things for a guy who entered the league as a substandard gadget player destined for a career of recurring kickoffs and kicks. Even in college, no one seemed to know if Hill was a pass catcher or a return flight, and that continued into his first season with the Chiefs, when Coach Andy Reid tried to figure out how to use him.

When it became clear his future was on the outside, Hill committed to being the best wide receiver he could be.

He has spent countless hours with personal trainer Luther Glover at his suburban Kansas City sports facility. He’s tracked hundreds of additional workouts with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, fine-tuning their timing and his ability to run routes. He has immersed himself in videos of himself, his opponents and the best who has ever played his position.

When I do something, Hill said, I want to be the best at it. My grandparents taught me that all my life. Don’t be average in things. Just the fire in me, just compete, that’s all it is. I love to compete.

That competitive streak could be why Hill shines when the lights are brightest.

He had nine catches for 105 yards by helping the Chiefs get past the 49ers in the Super Bowl last season. And after a first round bye this season, Hill followed with eight catches for 110 yards in the division round against Cleveland, then nine for a 172-yard franchise-record in the AFC championship win over Buffalo.

The most important thing, Mahomes said, is to just take what is there, bring the ball to him in space. “

Because Hill, with his otherworldly speed and elusiveness, can turn the most unobtrusive game into something special.

The best example of that was against the bills. Hill caught a ramp down the center and made a corner to the Chiefs sideline, where three defensive players hit him. field. By the time Hill was finally tackled within the 5-yard line, he had covered 71 yards as the crow flies for the second longest catch in KC postseason history.

He turned in a different direction. He stepped aside, Reid said, shaking his head. It was probably double what the crow would fly, but he did what he had to do. The best part was that early part where he split those two defenders or three defenders and went to the left. Not many guys can do that.

That’s the kind of dazzling game Hill has been making since entering the league, the game that has been causing the nightmares of defensive coordinators and leaving opponents and fans breathless.

However, it was after the play that his growth and maturity over the past five years were on display.

He came by and apologized for not scoring. He said he slows down in his old age, Reid said with a good-hearted laugh. I said yes, okay.

“But he just loves the game. That’s what I love about him. ___

