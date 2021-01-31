Sports
Tennessee football player Kaidon Salter’s father fights COVID in Knoxville
Kaidon Salter and his family arrived in Knoxville more than two weeks ago. They made the drive from the Dallas area, so Salter Tennessee footballesteemed quarterbacksignatory was able to start his first semester after enrolling early.
Salter and the rest of his family are still in Knoxville while his father, Kenneth, fights COVID-19. Kenneth remains in the hospital, according to the GoFundMe page created to help the family. Attempts by Knox News to reach Salter’s family were unsuccessful on Saturday.
“What I’m going through is unimaginable,” Kaidon’s mother, Mistee, told WFAA in Dallas.
Salter is a four-star recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite, and is the No. 6-placed double quarterback in the country. He didn’t waver from his decision to sign with Tennessee, even after being coach Jeremy Pruitt was fired along with two assistant coaches and seven employees on Jan. 18 amid an ongoing investigation that revealed serious violations of the NCAA, according to UT Chancellor Donde Plowman.
Athletics director Philip Fulmer also resigned, but his departure was not tied to the investigation. Since then, Tennessee has been adopted Danny White as new athletics director and Josh Heupel as his new soccer coach.
Salter helped Cedar Hill to the Texas Class 6A Division II championship game against Katy. Cedar Hill lost 52-14 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on January 16.
The family arrived in Knoxville the next day. Salter tested positive for COVID-19, then three of his siblings tested positive, followed by his father. Mistee has tested negative.
“I’m trying to stay strong for the kids,” Mistee told WFAA. ‘I try to keep it together for them. Put on my It’s OK face and ‘Everything will be fine. ‘”
They have stayed at a hotel in Knoxville, according to the GoFundMe, and have “incurred accommodation, food and travel expenses,” the GoFundMe said. It is unclear when Kenneth will be released from the hospital.
The GoFundMe initially set a goal to raise $ 10,000 for the family. As of Saturday afternoon, the amount was over $ 36,000. Salter has been in a hotel room since arriving in Knoxville, he told WFAA. According to WFAA, the Kenneth family can only see via cell phone video.
“It’s very scary. I’m scared because my husband is the head of our household,” Mistee said. ‘He’s my Superman. He’s our Superman. ‘
Mistee and Kenneth met in high school and have been married for 16 years, WFAA said. They have five children together: Khiyah, Kenneth, Kaidon, Kylan and Kenlei.
“We just keep on praying because prayers work,” Mistee told WFAA. “When prayers go up, blessings come down. And that’s what we hope for. We are very hopeful that he will get out of here.”
