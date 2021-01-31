Sabers’ point streak ends with a 5-3 loss to Devils

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) Matches in the last minute of a frame were the name of the game on Sunday afternoon. The devils have them. The Sabers don’t. That made the difference in Buffalo’s 5-3 loss. The Sabers still haven’t had two wins in a run all season. They hit the road on Tuesday to meet the New York Islanders for the first time this year.

Five observations from Sunday’s game:

Free Henri Jokiharju

Matt Irwin’s play this week while Jokiharju was absent had given him a different look. But not at the expense of the former Chicago Blackhawk. All seven active defenders had warmed up for Sunday’s game and Jokiharju was the odd man out.

I know it’s just one scratch, but Brandon Montour has been awful lately. Yes, he adds an attacking threat to the rush, but in his own way, he seems to hesitate every time the puck is in the corner, and has mishandled the puck up front time and time again. I know that a lot has been invested in him. $ 3.85 million, to be exact. But he hasn’t played like that.

Risto on the rise

Jake McCabe and Rasmus Ristolainen’s piece together was a welcome surprise. One of the most talked about pieces to move last season is getting minutes in the first pair and playing like it does in its own ending. The two seem to be on the same page, winning many of the physical battles.

But since Sam Reinhart was reigned from day to day on Friday, Ristolainen has brought even more value to the offensive ending, particularly in terms of power. His net presence was not seen on the score sheet yesterday, but today it led him to a goal when he slapped Eric Comrie up front. He also added an assist at even strength. The stock is going up, but if he wants to stay I’m not sure I’d sell it if he keeps playing like that.

Olofsson’s streak continues

The consistent shuffling of the Sabers’ top six, and Olofsson’s production during that shake, should alleviate any concern that his production is only an advantage of playing Jack Eichel. So far in his second season, no matter who he’s played with, he’s shown he’s the real deal.

On the one hand, the season certainly feels young. But then again, it’s almost a fifth of the way. And Olofsson plays at a point-by-game pace with a streak of six game points and a tie for the league lead in power play points.

Wind from their sails

I was ready to write about this after the first period. Andreas Johnson’s count with 16 seconds to go felt like it would take the wind off Buffalo’s sails entering the locker room. And then it happened again in the second break. After the Sabers had already popped out of their first hole.

The end of the second period was just plain ugly. The reaction to Miles Wood’s first shot went straight back to him, and suddenly the Sabers chased the locker room. Again. Those six tenths of a second became the difference on Sunday.

Streak comes to an end

Buffalo’s five-game point streak ended against a team that could beat the Sabers. And honestly, they could have defeated them again. Head coach Ralph Krueger says his team has yet to figure out the pros and cons to play against the same opponent twice all season.

At this rate, if they don’t find out, the Sabers will be 0.500 at best. That will not make it in this year’s format and with this year’s opponents. And it doesn’t get any easier: don’t look now, but the Sabers haven’t played the Bruins or the Penguins all year.