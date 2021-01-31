Man catches ball with one hand without spilling beer | Cricket fan catches the ball with one hand without spilling his beer, becomes a viral sensation [WATCH]





Cricket fan catches the ball with one hand without spilling beer | Photo credits: Twitter A cricket fan from Australia has become a viral sensation for an extraordinary moment that lasts no more than a second. The dude was a spectator at a Big Bash League match when he managed to catch a match ball with one hand without spilling a drop of his beer in his other hand. The moment was captured on a television camera and repeated several times to praise the man. The clip has now gone viral on social media. Perth Scorchers’ Ashton Turner knocked him over the point line and the ball buzzed towards the man identified as Tom. Tom, with a glass of beer in his left hand, caught the ball. And because he didn’t spill his beer, the other spectators cheered him on. He soon found fame on social media as well. Big Bash League’s official Twitter handle posted the video with the caption, “What a catch from Old Mate! He just bagged this SO casually with no worries in the world. “ Watch video: “Turner is doing it again. Nice job in the crowd too. He hasn’t spilled a drop. The old size in the Patagonia shirt went down,” commentator Mark Howard describes the moment. If someone watches the replay of the action closely, another man is seen jumping for the ball, but Tom reaches out and grabs it comfortably. The catch earned him an interview with Channel 7 after the game. “I used to be but my dad is better than me so I gave up early. An untapped talent in cricket, I just came here to have a few beers and the ball came my way and I picked it up” , he said.







