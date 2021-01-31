Thomas Fletcher, Deonte Brown Highlight Alabama’s quiet soccer outing during the Senior Bowl in 2021

MOBILE, Ala. – Saturday was a quiet day for Alabama football during the Senior Bowl in 2021.

Only two of the seven Crimson Tide athletes who attended Senior Bowl activities and training this week took part in the game at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Offensive lineman Deonte Brown and tall snapper Thomas Fletcher both saw action, with Brown playing every attacking snap of the first half both left and right, while Fletcher snapped on punts for the US team.

Brown started the game as a left guard, then moved to the right in the second quarter. Although Brown saw a lot of playing time in the first half, he didn’t show the strength and speed he showed in the three practices of the week.

Fletcher was the standout member of the Crimson Tide, breaking two pointers for the US team in the first half. Although he was only on the field twice, both his photos were perfect as Alabama fans are used to. Fletcher was also on the field, being one of the first players to get to the spot where the punt was handled on both occasions – an impressive display for a long snapper.

While he was expected to play on Saturday, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood was nowhere to be found on the field. Leatherwood was one of the best tackles in this week’s practice, leading many to question his whereabouts.

Hours before the game was due to begin, it was announced that Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones would not play in the game unless absolutely necessary due to a pinched left ankle that Jones sustained in Thursday afternoon’s final practice of the week.

However, Jones was dressed in pads and sat on the sidelines on Saturday and even had time for an interview on the NFL Network.

“My ankle still stings a bit,” Jones said. ‘I didn’t want to take big risks. But I absolutely want to be out there. It’s hard for me to stay here. ‘

With the addition of Jones, four of Alabama’s seven players were unable to play that Saturday due to injuries. It was widely reported that wide receiver DeVonta Smith and center Landon Dickerson would not be available due to their respective injuries, but the receding Najee Harris was added to the injured Crimson Tide players list on Thursday.

All in all, while it may have been a disappointing day for Alabama fans, the game was a success for Fletcher. A long snapper has been made in each of the last six NFL drafts, and Fletcher will try to continue that streak in April.

The Senior Bowl marks the last time the seven members of the Crimson Tide will wear an Alabama helmet. While only two took to the field on Saturday, all seven increased their draft stock this week with solid on-the-ground performance and meeting NFL franchises.

The national team managed to put the American team up close, 27-24. Notable players in the game for the national team included Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks, who completed nine of 16 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown. North Carolina running back Michael Carter also appeared, rushing for 60 yards on eight wishbones and a touchdown along with two receptions for 15 yards.

Louisville wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick was named the offensive player of the game for his six receptions and 90 receiving yards.

For the U.S. team, Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond had arguably the best offensive performance of the day, with 13-of-25 for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Mond was ultimately named the game’s overall MVP due to his performance despite the loss of his team.

The defensive end of Tulane Cameron Sample was named the game’s defensive MVP for his seven total tackles, including two solo tackles, a half tackle for a loss, and a half sack.