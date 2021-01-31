Sports
Quarantined Australian Open players have made ‘different’ requests for kittens, says Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley
Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley says a player’s request to let a kitten play during lockdown was the strangest requirement his staff faced as players sought ways to entertain themselves during their 14-day quarantine prior to the Australian Open.
Key points:
- Some tennis players have asked Tennis Australia to help animals during their 14-day quarantine
- Tiley confirmed that Tennis Australia would pay all costs and would not request government support
- Tiley said it was possible Australia could have lost the grand slam tournament by not hosting this year
Speaking on ABC Offsiders, Tiley said the players had made the request on one of the many Zoom phone calls he had with the players on a daily basis where they could “air” to Australian Open staff.
“The most bizarre request was for a kitten in the lock room, and it wasn’t just once, but several times,” said Tiley.
“But then we explained that there is actually a link between the coronavirus and kittens and requests like that went away.
“There were a few times I wouldn’t mind putting a boxing kangaroo in there,” Tiley joked.
While some players have expressed support for quarantine despite the inconvenience, including Serena Williams, others have used social media to voice their frustrations.
That included US player Tennys Sandgren, who released a video mocking Tennis Australia when he found out he should be quarantined for an extra day.
‘That’s the first time I’ve seen that, so [to deal with it, I] try to ignore it, ”Tiley said.
“These are high performing athletes. We knew from the start it was going to be a challenge.”
No government support for costs
Tiley sparked controversy when players started arriving by saying he wasn’t sure the government would help fund the player’s hotel quarantine, but said this was a “combination of misinterpretation” and that he was “wrong. spoke “.
Loading
He said Tennis Australia was “exhausting” its cash reserves to fund the increased operating costs, but he would also take out a loan to cover the costs.
“We pay for the quarantine costs, for the operational costs and also for the associated revenues,” said Tiley.
“There is no need for it [for government support].
“We have significant cash reserves, which we will use up.
“We had the [Victorian] Government to implement the quarantine program, as they are the experts, the Department of Health and Human Services was critical for this to be successful. “
Tiley said the amount of the loan would be determined after the tournament once all costs were settled.
‘Absolutely, we could lose the Australian Open’
Tennis Australia said it would also negotiate with the Victorian government to extend the deadline for hosting the Australian Open by three years to 2039.
“There has been a lot of commentary on that and we could absolutely lose the Australian Open,” Tiley said.
“If we miss it this year, all the threats we’ve had around another city, Shanghai or Singapore, just go to a multi-million dollar investment in a facility, millions of dollars in prize money and then all of a sudden an easier place for players to play. to go.
“If people have been there long enough, then the top players wouldn’t come to Melbourne in the early 1970s. It’s not that difficult to get to that position. Keeping it at that level with the French Open and US Open is critical.
Tiley admitted that pressuring the tournament was busy under these circumstances, but said the positives outweigh the negatives.
“There have been many times when we have reflected [whether it was all worth it] and questioning it, but not enough of a question we would say we wouldn’t be persistently persistent, ”Tiley said.
“Some people have accused us of being underhanded about it, but we wouldn’t do it if it wasn’t safe, that’s for sure.
“The chance to bring those players in to show the game to the world, about Melbourne as the sporting capital of the world and to have the fans coming back to watch tennis and the opportunity to put some trust in the community Arousing, not only having an economic impact, is too great an opportunity to pass it by than not to do it, “Tiley said.
