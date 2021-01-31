Army West Point Sacred Heart Atlantic Hockey NCAA

Sports
Momentum certainly favors the Army hockey team, winners of four decisions in a row and five in the game of Atlantic Hockey.
The Black Knights fell behind for the fourth straight game, led the second period, gave up an equalizer in the third, then won a five-round shootout for a 3-2 win over Sacred Heart in Bridgeport, Conn. The game will be on the books as an official tie, but Army got the extra point and picked up five of the Pioneers’ six points over two nights.
It’s another great weekend, said army coach Brian Riley. Our boys are feeling fine now.
Army is 6-5-1, 5-4-1 in Atlantic Hockey, two points ahead of Mercyhurst for third place based on percentage placed stake for playoffs, Army and Mercyhurst are tied for fifth place. Sacred Heart fell to 2-5-1, 2-3-1.
“It’s a pretty good feeling to be on this run we’re on right now,” said goalkeeper Trevin Kozlowski. “We are starting to discover identity and recognize how to play every game.”
The guys feel that even when they get into a match, they feel like they will find a way to make it happen, and they have, Riley said.
Josh Allan played for Sacred Heart for 3 years and eventually scored his first collegiate goal at 7:46 of the first period. He used a toe-drag motion and scored on a shot from the right circle during the power play.
Armies Lincoln Hatten used his own toe-drag move to get through one defender, scoring from the slot for his third goal at 1:09 from the first. He took six shots in the match.
The Army was empty on 12 power play chances in three games before Tucker DeYoung broke the streak at 1:09 of the second. John Zimmerman found DeYoung for a one-timer from the left face-off dot.
Riley said Army came out badly in the third, giving up two power plays that ended in vain before Ryan Steele tied the score at 6:51 AM, with a rebound from a Marc Johnstone shot from the right door.
In the second round of the best-of-three shootout, Armys Anthony Firriolo skated from the left at half speed, beating goalkeeper Josh Benson by the legs. Sacred Hearts Braeden Tuck defeated Kozlowski in the third round to force extra shots. In the fifth round, Mason Krueger came up the left and fired a shot into the back of the cage. Kozlowski stopped Patrick Dawson to get the shootout point.
Taking part in this shootout puts a lot of pressure on the keepers, but Trev lives a little bit for that, Riley said.
“It is extremely fun for me and I am happy to play a small part in the success of our team,” said Kozlowski.
The military has played well in close matches this month.
“If you look at all these games on the run, they are all extremely close games,” Kozlowski said. “This is crucial that we now learn how to play in these kinds of games because this is what playoff hockey is like.”
The military has four days off before starting a series of three games over six nights.
I have to be smart about our practices and what we were doing now that there will be a lot of games, Riley said. But our boys feel good. If they could choose between practice and play, they choose games.
Comments: Six army players collected some points. Colin Bilek collected an assist, but got his three-game goal streak halted. Kozlowski has won five in a row. Of his 32 saves, 10 came in the third period, five in the five-minute extra time, and his four in the shootout do not count towards his record. Sacred Heart played its first home game in 339 days. The military will host the leading American International College in the competition on Thursday, then move into a house-and-house Sacred Heart on Feb. 8-9.
