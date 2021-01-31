Wayne Taylor Racing wins the record tying run for the third consecutive Rolex 24 in Daytona

Wayne Taylor Racing won his record third consecutive Rolex 24 at Daytona, with a new car and line-up to beat some of the best racers in the world.

Filipe Albuquerque held off Kamui Kobayashi and Renger van der Zande – both part of WTR’s winning teams for the past two seasons and both in search of the first winners of three consecutive Rolex races – to give the overhauled Taylor team its fourth victory in the last five years at Daytona International Speedway.

Albuquerque was challenged in the last 25 minutes by van der Zande, who drove a Cadillac for Chip Ganassi Racing, until the team suffered a second tire break with seven minutes to go.

Kobayashi cycled to second place but didn’t have enough to get hold of Albuquerque, which clinched the first overall for Acura in the prestigious twice-round-the-clock endurance race.

Wayne Taylor Racing’s new line-up of Filipe Albuquerque, Ricky Taylor, Helio Castroneves and Alexander Rossi gave the team its fourth victory in the past five years at Daytona International Speedway. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY Sports

WTR left General Motors after 28 years at the end of last season to become a factory Acura program, and the team needed every minute of the past two months to get its car ready for Daytona. Wayne Taylor replaced his entire line-up for the move to Acura, hiring Albuquerque, as well as his oldest son, Ricky Taylor, Helio Castroneves and Alexander Rossi. The trio all drove the Acura for Team Penske for the past three seasons, but needed new jobs when Penske closed late last year.

Ricky Taylor and Castroneves, the three-time Indianapolis 500 winner, are the reigning IMSA champions and had the familiarity with the Acura to ensure the team was prepared despite off-season testing.

It was WTR’s fourth Rolex victory in five years and fifth overall, one behind Ganassi’s six record wins. The three consecutive wins are equal to Ganassi’s goal.

It is the first Rolex for Castroneves and Rossi. Albuquerque won in 2018 with a Cadillac and Ricky Taylor won in a Cadillac in 2017 for his father’s team.

Ricky Taylor, who finished the 2017 Rolex win for WTR, was in the car late and had the option to finish the race, but decided to hand the race over to Albuquerque as the Portuguese driver was rested and track conditions with increased could tackle wind speeds. .

“We decided we wanted someone in the car as fresh as possible,” said Ricky Taylor. “He got in and was an absolute monster and wore it to the end.”

The win spawned a four-year winning streak for Cadillac, taking second place from an Action Express All-Star car with seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson. Kobayashi carried the load for an Action Express line-up that also included Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud and 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller.

When Taylor switched to Acura, he released drivers van der Zande and Ryan Briscoe, and chose a new line-up with the fame of the car. Ganassi grabbed van der Zande, who fought against Kobayashi to become the first winner of three consecutive series.



The Dutch driver closed his former team several times in the last 25 minutes, but was unable to pass for the lead and was eliminated when his tire got punctured.

“I could see his eyes in my mirrors,” Albuquerque said of van der Zande. He was so hungry for this, especially with the whole story of Wayne Taylor leaving. I was lucky that they had a flat tire. ‘

The Ganassi team suffered a flat tire less than two hours earlier when six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon was driving, as well as two penalties from newcomer Kevin Magnussen, who has spent the past seven seasons in Formula 1. The team dropped to fifth.

“Absolutely upset,” said Magnussen. “It looked like we had won the race there. Renger had a really good pace to take the number 10 and I think he had a good chance of winning the race.”

Jordan Taylor, the youngest son of the winning team owner, was also a winner in the GT Le Mans class and closed the win for Corvette Racing. The line-up included Nicky Catsburg and Antonio Garcia, whom General Motors said he pulled out of the car after the race because Garcia tested positive for COVID-19 as part of his preparations to leave the United States. Garcia was in the race for almost eight hours and was last in the car on Sunday morning.

“While Antonio Garcia tested negative in preparation for his arrival on the Rolex 24, we have received word that he has now tested positive in preparation for the country’s departure,” GM said in a statement.

Era Motorsport won the Le Mans Prototype 2 class in an Oreca LMP2; Riley Motorsports won the Le Mans Prototype 3 class in Ligier JS P320; and Winward Racing in a Mercedes-AMG GT3 won the GT Daytona class, which was the largest class of the field with 49 cars with 20 entries.